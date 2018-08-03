Ganapati Group has announced the appointment of Eman Pulis, the CEO of SiGMA as Senior Advisor of GanaEight Coin Limited

PRESS RELEASES

On Friday, August 3, 2018 Ganapati Group announced the appointment of Eman Pulis, the CEO of SiGMA (Summit of iGaming Malta and Malta Blockchain Summit) as one of the Senior Advisors of GanaEight Coin Limited, the Issuer of G8C tokens. As published on July 7 2018, G8C tokens can be used in online casinos.

Eman Pulis has a degree in Education with first-class honours. He also holds a master’s degree in both “diplomacy” and “creativity & innovation.”

SiGMA, led by Eman as CEO, is known to create heat during Malta Gaming Week, recognized as the must-go iGaming event held in November. The event attracts over 500 exhibitors and sponsors, 12,000 representatives, and 150 speakers every year. In addition, the Malta Blockchain Summit sponsored and hosted by SiGMA, is the world’s largest blockchain-related event attracting a number of investors and stakeholders from virtual currency related industries across the world, including Ganapati Groups’s GanaEight Coin Limited.

Eman said: “I’ve worked with the team behind Ganapati for the last three years and the relationship has matured into one based on mutual trust. The technical expertise and all round backing behind their ICO makes G8C a winner. I’m thrilled to walk this journey with them as an advisor and bring my wealth of contacts to the table.”

On July 25, GanaEight Coin Limited, a legal entity that will issue G8C, announced that two qualified lawyers, Hayato Terai from Japan and Kristina Deguara from Malta, had assumed the posts as its Co-CEOs and will engage in practical affairs of the ICO.

With the two lawyers as its Co-CEOs and Eman Pulis, who has acquired vast experience and knowledge in blockchain through his great accomplishments in the online casino industry, as its Senior Advisor, GanaEight Coin Limited will take a great leap in its online casino platform development project. The project is based on Ganapati Group’s proprietary ICO and blockchain technologies and will help in reaching success.

