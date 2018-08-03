POKER

For the great number of poker players looking to mark their calendars for the PokerStars WCOOP 2018, the wait is over. The world’s largest online poker portal has released the schedule, as well as event guarantees, and this year’s series will be one for the record books.

The WCOOP (World Championship of Online Poker) was first introduced in 2002. It was designed to offer an online version of the WSOP, and has turned into a huge success. This year, there will be a total prize pool of at least $116 million, which will be awarded from 182 different tournaments.

The series will kick off on September 2 and run through September 17. Because of its fame—and substantial guarantees—thousands of players from across the United States are expected to make the trek to neighboring countries where online poker is legal to participate in the events.

The WCOOP offers three versions of each tournament, providing options for players of all stakes. For example, the No-Limit Hold’Em event, which will be the first event seen during the series, offers three choices with a buy-in of $11, $109 or $1,050. Additionally, three events scheduled for the first day have guarantees of $1 million each.

The Main Event will take place on September 16. It will be a $5,200 buy-in tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $10 million. Last year, Steven van Zadelhoff took down the event, pocketing a cool $1.6 million.

Here is the list of the key events for this year’s WCOOP:

Sept. 2 – Event #3 (High): $2,100 NLH Progressive KO ($1M guaranteed)

Sept. 2 – Event #4 (Medium): $215 NLH Sunday Million ($1M guaranteed)

Sept. 2 – Event #5 (High): $1,050 PLO 6-Max ($500,000 guaranteed)

Sept. 4 – Event #12 (High): $10,300 8-Max High Roller ($1M guaranteed)

Sept. 5 – Event #15 (Low): $5.50 NLH Deep Stacks ($50,000 guaranteed)

Sept. 5 – Event #16 (High): $25,000 PLO 6-Max ($1M guaranteed)

Sept. 8 – Event #25 (High): $2,100 8-Game Mix ($250,000 guaranteed)

Sept. 15 – Event #54 (High): $10,300 8-Game High Roller ($750,000 guaranteed)

Sept. 16 – Event #55 (Low): $55 NLH Main Event ($1M guaranteed)

Sept. 16 – Event #55 (High): $5,200 NLH Main Event ($10M guaranteed)

The entire schedule of events can be found on the PokerStars website, here.

