AI-driven compliance-first casino launches

PRESS RELEASES

World’s first 100% Artificial Intelligence gaming operator goes live – customers and responsible gaming central to offering



1st August, 2018 ­­– Omnia Casino, the world’s first ever 100% artificial intelligence-built and compliance-led casino, has launched, offering players the ultimate fun, rewarding and responsible gaming experience.

Founded in December 2017 by several senior gaming executives with a successful track record in launching and running major online and mobile casinos, including Sam Hobcraft, former Director of Gaming at Betfair and MD-Casino at PokerStars, Omnia is built using the latest AI software and tech stack to both reward players and ensure they always play responsibly.

The mobile-first casino deliberately designed its responsible gaming functionality, such as deposit limits, to be as upfront, clear and simple, and customer-friendly as possible.

The next development phase later this year will see players immediately prompted to set a deposit limit as soon as they register, ensuring they are safe from the first moment they begin playing.

The brand’s transparent offers and unique rewards system is also an industry first, including ‘Omnia Coins’, a unique loyalty scheme that enables players to earn Omnia coins by playing any game. Players can exchange coins in the Omnia store to buy in-game features including free spins and win real cash amounts of up to £5 million.

“We believe customers deserve a superior, more responsible and fun online casino experience with engaging marketing, huge promotions and value through our Omnia Store. This will offer our players even more fun and excitement with the chance to exchange Omnia Coins for bonuses and later in the year, Omnia will allow players to exchange Coins for electrical items and other merchandise.

The market today simply doesn’t offer that. The motivation behind building a compliance-led and 100% AI-driven casino was about mindset and starting as we mean to go on. AI is constantly evolving, and we use it to make the casino a more fun and personalised experience, with a strong focus on compliance. We use AI to go above and beyond standard responsible gambling measures, instantly spotting problem gamblers and triggering further responsible gambling features. This instils a very strong sense of trust and transparency with our customers.

“It is also about competitive advantage. We immediately present players with responsible gaming features because these players are more loyal. Omnia is a beautifully designed, mobile-first casino where gameplay is significantly enhanced with unique rewards and first-class customer service. It is a casino where everything is as it should be and not hidden way, including withdrawals.

“We want Omnia to be a casino that you would recommend to your friends. There are no blockers, only open doors to fun, transparent and responsible play.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

James Bennett

+44 (0) 20 3586 1982

james@squareintheair.com

About Omnia Casino

Omnia Casino was founded in December 2017 by senior gaming executives with a successful track record in launching and running major online and mobile casinos.

Omnia does things differently. It is a casino built around its customers, for its customers. Using the latest artificial intelligence software and the most advanced technology stack in the industry, it takes a mobile and compliance-first approach, with transparent offers and unique rewards, delivering a highly entertaining, personalised experience with responsible gaming at its core.

Omnia believes customers deserve a superior, more responsible and fun online casino experience.

Comments