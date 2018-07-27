Microgaming launches brand new poker software to customers

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming celebrates the launch of Prima on the MPN, a new online poker client designed to deliver a premium experience to players worldwide.

Built with players in mind, the new client features a streamlined interface to provide easy navigation to cash, tournament and casino games, which includes a blind cash game lobby and a simplified rewards system.

Most notably, the client has been developed with a strong focus on enhancing the user experience and promoting responsible gaming with increased transparency. The new Prima client includes a player history tool that displays overall profit and loss across all game types which can be filtered for any time period, giving players the ability to track and review their gameplay and make informed choices.

Using cross-platform technologies, Prima has been designed in a modular fashion and is powered from the same codebase that will enable Microgaming to swiftly deploy new updates across all platforms at the same time. With the new technology, the latest features can be delivered to players and new markets faster than ever before, in addition to supporting new and upcoming devices in future.

Microgaming’s new poker client is complemented by Ultra High Definition graphics, giving players superb gameplay resolution which is fully optimised for premium viewing on all supported devices. This is in addition to a fun feature for players that enables them to turn their hand history into a GIF, ready to be exported and shared on social media.

The new software rolls out from Thursday 26 July and will be available to all customers by 31 July.

Jean-Luc Ferriere, CCO of Microgaming, comments: “It is an exciting and pivotal time for the Microgaming Poker Network. The launch of Prima marks another move in our strategy to continue developing products centred around giving players the best poker experience with a more intuitive client, optimised for any device.”

Alex Scott, Head of Product (Network Games) at Microgaming, adds: “This is our biggest and most important poker release, and the culmination of a multi-year strategy to revitalise our product and leapfrog the competition. I’m proud of what the team has achieved and I’m so excited about what we are going to build together in the coming months.”

For further information please contact:

Microgaming Press Office

+44 1624 727777

pressoffice@microgaming.co.uk

About MPN, powered by Microgaming

The MPN, formerly known as the Microgaming Poker Network, is one of the longest-standing online poker networks in the world, having launched in 2003. Compatible with virtually every desktop and mobile device available, the MPN’s award-winning, multi-language software offers complete customisability through the revolutionary Babelfish API, over 100 Casino in Poker side games from Microgaming, and all the leading poker variants, including Blaze Poker. The Network Management Board (NMB) lets operators play a decisive role in the structure, day-to-day running and future of the MPN. And the thrilling MPN Poker Tour hosts affordable live events from London to Tbilisi.

mpn.poker | @ThrillOfPoker | @MPNPokerTour

About Microgaming

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

Comments