Ganapati Group has announced the appointment of two lawyers as Co-CEOs of GanaEight Coin Limited, the Issuer of G8C

On July 25th, 2018, Ganapati Group announced the appointment of two lawyers from Japan and Malta as Co-CEOs of GanaEight Coin Limited, the issuer of the G8C tokens to be used in online casinos.

Hayato Terai and Dr. Kristina Deguara, both warranted lawyers in Japan and Malta respectively, have assumed the posts as Co-CEOs of GanaEight Coin Limited, the legal entity that will issue G8C tokens and engage in the practical affairs of the ICO.

Having lawyers from Japan and Malta cooperating with each other as Co-CEOs will ensure the compliance of the legislation in both countries, with a focus on the Republic of Malta where the G8C tokens will be issued.

Through this collaboration Ganapati Group intend to facilitate a successful and steady development of the ICO.

