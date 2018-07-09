Ganapati PLC to launch ICO

PRESS RELEASES

Ganapati Group Company is excited to announce the creation of a new Initial Coin Offering (ICO) with their subsidiary company GanaEight Coin Ltd in Malta. The G8C token is dedicated to the online casino market.

Ganapati PLC, the parent company of the Ganapati group, is listed on the UK NEX Exchange market. It also has subsidiaries with offices in Malta, Estonia, Los Angeles and Curacao. Ganapati’s subsidiary company in Malta has a B2B class 4 casino license issued by the MGA. Ganapati Malta supplies unique online slot games that combine Japanese content with the traditional European iGaming experience. The company has become a world big hit and received 4 gaming nominations within the past 2 years including a finalist nomination for Pikotaro’s Pineapple slot game as best casino product in the prestigious Global Gaming Awards 2018 in London. At UK’s largest casino industry event ICE in 2018, the company was chosen as one of the 10 must see companies in the industry.

Malta is one of the world leading hubs for online casino and cryptocurrency businesses. The law relating to crypto currency has recently been approved thus Malta is expected to be a land of blockchain. This means that promoting crypto currency in this country is a major advantage. Recently, some of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance have relocated their head offices to Malta as well.

The biggest feature of the GanaEight Coin Ltd token is that it can be used on its own blockchain to bet and play. It does not take GAS (transmission fee) and it’s not necessary to exchange tokens for chips. It’s likely that a lot of online casinos will be using blockchain in the future. Ganapati PLC and GanaEight Coin Ltd are developing an online casino platform based on proprietary blockchains that blend unique IT technology, finance knowledge, Japanese content, casino experience and knowledge in the online casino industry.

Token sales is planned from the 1st quarter of 2019 and will be released as soon as details are decided.

Contact us:

Ganapati PLC

Person in charge: Toshitaka Nakajima

Mail: info@ganapati.io

