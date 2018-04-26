PWR.Bet Launches New Brand & Managed Affiliate Programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

New online casino simultaneously unveils new brand with Income Access-powered and managed affiliate programme

Montreal, QC. 26th April 2018 – PWR.Bet, the iGaming operator and subsidiary of Promo Tilika Ltd., has launched a new online casino brand and affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. PWR.Bet’s affiliate programme will be managed by Income Access’ in-house team, which will use the company’s software to support the growth of its new brand.

Founded in 2016 and licenced by the UK Gambling Commission as well as the national gambling regulators of Curacao and Malta, PWR.Bet has spent the last two years developing its online casino and live casino offerings. The site features games from leading iGaming software providers, including EGT, Greentube, Microgaming, and Play’nGo. The brand’s live casino offering is powered by Evolution.

In H2 2018, PWR.Bet will diversify its offering into the sports-betting vertical by launching an OddsMatrix-powered sportsbook.

The brand is offering all new depositing players a 100% welcome bonus (up to €200, or currency equivalent) for its first two months, plus 50 free spins. PWR.Bet has also introduced a player loyalty programme. Customers who meet the minimum required deposit amount to enter each week’s prize draw will have the opportunity to win €500.

To celebrate the launch of the new PWR.Bet online casino and its accompanying affiliate programme, the brand is offering 50% revenue share and no negative carry-over to the first 100 affiliates who join its programme. Commissions will revert to 40% afterwards. Deals can also be tailored to individual affiliates upon request. Options include cost-per-lead (CPL), cost-per-acquisition (CPA) and hybrid structures.

PWR.Bet will be holding affiliate competitions each month, with prizes awarded to the best-performing and most-improved affiliates. Members of the programme also have access to 24/7 support, along with a dedicated team of retention agents at PWR.Bet. The programme will be managed by Income Access’ affiliate team using the company platform, which has won eGR’s B2B ‘Affiliate Software’ award four times since 2013.

Kai Cruz, founder and CMO of PWR.Bet, said: “I chose Income Access for two main reasons: because of the affiliate platform’s level of sophistication and its ability to optimise affiliate campaigns. We will use the data we acquire to map-out channels of interest for our affiliates, while also continuously teaching ourselves about user behaviour.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “Simultaneously launching its affiliate programme with its new online casino brand will strongly position PWR.Bet for long-term growth and exposure. Our affiliate team will leverage its long-standing experience in managing major online casino brands globally to maximise player acquisition.”

For more information about this new affiliate programme, contact PWR.Bet.

About PWR.Bet

Founded in early 2016, the PWR.Bet online sportsbook and casino is part of the Promo Tilika Ltd. Group. The company is the brainchild of Kai Cruz – a 15-year affiliate marketing veteran. The simple goal is to a community of players, rather than a throwaway brand which lives on one-time depositors. After acquiring a few small casinos and merging them into one player base, PWR.Bet launched in early 2018.

PWR.Bet also develops its own marketing tools, and is currently developing a self-learning marketing module for player communication. With an eye on the future of iGaming and a curiosity for social casinos, PWR.Bet aims to grow throughout the following years as a data-driven company with a lust for ethical business.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

Follow Income Access on Twitter / LinkedIn / Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$56 billion in 2016 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com



Contact Details

Kai Cruz

Founder & CMO

PWR.Bet

Tel: 0034687131099

Email: kai.cruz@pwr.bet

Website: http://pwr.bet

Affiliate Site: http://rangers.pwraffiliate.com/registration.asp

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

