Mr Green goes live with Pragmatic Play content

Provider’s reach expands with leading operator

Malta, 25 April 2018: Multi-award-winning casino games developer Pragmatic Play has taken its content live with leading online operator Mr Green.

Building on its reach with another significant operator integration, Pragmatic Play games including Wolf Gold, Diamond Strike, Gold Rush, Hot Safari and more are now available to Mr Green’s casino players.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to take our growing portfolio of casino games live with Mr Green, an operator that shares our passion for bringing players an online casino experience dedicated to quality and innovation.

“Every spin of the reels in a Pragmatic Play game offers fun, excitement and innovation, and we are certain our games will prove hugely popular with Mr Green’s customers.”

Benedict McDonagh, Head of Games at Mr Green, said: “We are always looking to expand our offering with exciting new video slots and we feel that Pragmatic Play’s portfolio fits the bill. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Releasing two games a month, Pragmatic Play provides its partners with a catalogue of more than 80 premium video slots, which now feature on many of the world’s leading casino brands.

The provider recently expanded its expertise into new verticals, announcing seven new scratchcards based on a selection of its popular video slots and debuting a ground-breaking, mobile-first bingo product.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the fastest growing mobile and desktop providers of digital casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 23 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

