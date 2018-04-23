Go beyond the Reels with Betsoft at G2E Asia

PRESS RELEASES

23/4/2018 – Valletta, Malta Join Betsoft at G2E Asia where they will take you beyond the reels to a sneak peek at the next generation of iGaming – MaxQuest. Part of their new Interactive Gaming genre, this action-adventure, multi-player gaming experience, allows players to fully immerse themselves in gameplay like never before.

Players all over the world have the option to log on and experience our games through Betsoft’s VAULT engine, which offers amazing quality and surprisingly fast access to one of the world’s largest desktop and mobile catalogues in slot gaming. But with each new release there’s even more to get excited for.

In the last few months, Betsoft have built on their already impressive collection of games with stunning and enticing new titles which are the groundwork for the revolutionary titles to come. One new application of this technology, the “trail system”, has already appeared in Legends of the Nile, Sugar Pop 2, and Reels of Wealth. These advancements are made possible by our progressive SHIFT engine, that allows for high-quality game development over multiple platforms at an incredibly small file size.

Building off what Betsoft have already accomplished, MaxQuest will allow players to explore an ancient Egyptian tomb, facing fearsome foes and finding fabulous treasure. Similar to console gaming RPGs, players encounter enemies, find collectables, and work together in order to win BIG. With item collection, achievements, and leader-board, Betsoft are bringing the world of social games to their players. This integrated gamification allows the fun and excitement of gameplay to last beyond just a single win and is guaranteed to have players coming back for more.

If this little taste has left you wanting more, visit Betsoft at G2E Asia stand 925 for a demo.

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3™ banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo™ collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift™ environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional license in Curacao. Contact sales@betsoft.com or visit www.betsoft.com for general information and enquiries. For press and marketing enquiries, email press@betsoft.com.

