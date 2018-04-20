[Industry Report] Mexico: on the verge of true emersion as a major igaming market in Latin America

PRESS RELEASES

With a population of almost 130 million, little needs to be said regarding the opportunity for huge growth in both online and land-based gaming in Mexico.

Mexico, of course, is already regulated, and the natives’ love of American sports such as the National Football League, the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball, combined with their fondness for European football, means it’s a thriving market.

From a technological perspective, the country is also attracting big interest from operators. Being LatAm’s second largest smartphone market after Brazil, and with the number of smartphone and internet users constantly rising, the country’s scenario looks more than merely positive.

As indicated in BtoBet’s latest Industry Report despite such a positive outlook, the Mexican scenario does pose a number of challenges that ought to be addressed for the market to maintain a steady growth momentum. Despite the current regulatory framework drawing a lot of criticism, this shouldn’t be posed as the only problem that is hindering the Mexican market.

However, even in this moment of impending regulatory transition, BtoBet’s Chairman Alessandro Fried insisted that Mexico could well emerge to be a major player in the whole Latin American market, once the current regulatory framework is revamped.

BtoBet’s Kostandina Zafirovska will be travelling to Cancun to attend this month’s Caribbean Gaming Show that will take place from the 26th till the 27th April. Operators will also have the opportunity to meet with our team of experts to better understand how the Neuron Sports and Neuron Gaming platforms could best suite their operations in Mexico and the whole Latin American region. Schedule a meeting by contacting sales@btobet.com or by calling on +356 27135974.

