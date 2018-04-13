ICE Africa registration goes live

PRESS RELEASES

The visitor marketing campaign for ICE Africa 2018 (24-25 October, Johannesburg, South Africa) is officially underway with registration going live at www.iceafrica.za.com. The much awaited event, which will be the first occasion the ICE brand has been deployed outside of the United Kingdom, will comprise an exhibition and co-located ICE VOX style conference programme dedicated to the development of the industry on the Continent, which has a population of 1.6 billion people, 68% of whom are under the age of 27.

Dan Stone, Senior Marketing Manager at Clarion Gaming, said: “At ICE London 2017, we were asked by prominent members of the industry if we would explore the feasibility of organising and launching a professional B2B event for what is one of world gaming’s most dynamic and exciting growth markets. Our first step was the launch of Gaming Africa in 2017, which we have transitioned to ICE Africa, the first time the ICE brand has travelled outside the UK. More than six months ahead of the opening ceremony, the level of interest is significant with key supporters, speakers, sponsors and media ready to engage with gaming’s newest event brand.”

He added: “Whilst the scale of ICE Africa will not be the same as ICE London, we will be bringing the same level of commitment, thinking, creativity and professionalism that has made ICE London the world’s favourite B2B gaming event.”

ICE Africa is part of the Clarion Gaming stable of events and publications for the international gaming community, including: intelligence resources Totally Gaming and iGaming Business; the Totally Gaming Academy training series, and a full portfolio of conferences and exhibitions, including ICE London, iGB Live!, regional Gaming Congresses, the WrB series and the Affiliate Conference series.

For more information on ICE Africa and to register, visit the website at: www.iceafrica.za.com

