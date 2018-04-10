Betting Gods Malta Ltd enters eSports markets

PRESS RELEASES

A new venture from Betting Gods Malta Ltd looks to gain from the maturing eSports market. After months of research and preparation the Malta based company has launched it’s eSports Betting Tipster.

The subscription based service will offer daily odds and tips covering competitive video games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), allowing eSports fans to increase their chances of making money.

Business Development Manager, Jamie Lakin, said: “Entering the eSports market represents a significant move for us in terms of reaching a wider audience worldwide, plus we look forward to now serving a younger and emerging demographic under the BettingGods.com brand”.

Now that the number of betting platforms offering eSports is growing, Betting Gods has added eSports to its range of subscription based sports tipster services.

Betting Gods Malta Ltd initially entered the eSports betting market last year with its eSportsmaniacs brand. Having gained knowledge about eSports from that initiative, the company has now rolled out a tipster service on its core platform. The eSports tipping service joins those covering other ‘real’ sports on the Betting Gods platform such as football, horse racing, boxing and tennis.

Although many different games are played competitively, the eSports betting market tends to focus on real-time combat and strategy games, played by teams rather than solo competitors. Examples are League of Legends, Overwatch, Dota 2 and CS:GO. Betting platforms and the eSports Betting Tipster will expand to cover other games as they reach the critical mass of games and players required for a professional tipster to deliver consistently good advice.

Although organised video games competitions started in the USA in the late 1970s, it was the popularity of real-time first-person shooters and multiplayer online battle arena games in South Korea in the 2000s that gave the sector the boost it needed to become globally popular. South Korea has numerous eSports organisations and has been licensing professional gamers since 2000.

Competitions now mostly take place in North America, Europe, and China as well as South Korea. The eSports industry is predicted to hit over US$2 billion in four years’ time. Tournaments aren’t often featured on traditional television platforms but online streaming services like Twitch are covering them and gaining impressive worldwide audiences.

Physical attendance at tournaments in sports halls and convention centres are also increasing. In 2013 the Staples Center in Los Angeles was sold out for the Season 3 League of Legends World Championship, with 32 million watching online. The following year the League of Legends World Championship was held in front of 40,000 fans in Seoul’s World Cup Stadium.

All this points to a market that’s growing in revenue and popularity as a thriving, safe gaming market. It’s into this environment that Betting Gods has embraced and fully entered it’s core brand this month.

