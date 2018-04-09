Betsoft Gaming inks content partnership with bookmaking and casino institution Pinnacle

PRESS RELEASES

21/3/2018 – Valletta, Malta – Under a new agreement, Betsoft Gaming will provide its complete collection of popular slot games to long-running gaming brand Pinnacle.

The partnership covers the entire Betsoft portfolio – including the sought-after Slots3 series – and will cement both companies’ positions as the player’s preferred choice in the markets where Pinnacle offers iGaming experiences.

Founded in 1998, Pinnacle is currently celebrating 20 years in business – all informed by a set of consistent principles. With commitments to offering the best odds, and to placing no artificial limits on winning players, the company has become a well-loved brand in more than 200 countries. As well as traditional sports betting, Pinnacle is recognised as a leader in eSports; it embraced the emerging market early, taking its first eSports bet in 2010, and was this year recognised by Gaming Intelligence as ‘eSports Operator of the Year’, with more than eight million eSports bets placed to date.

Pinnacle also offers slots, live casino, and table games in several key European markets. Developments in this area were the catalysts behind the company’s decision to work with Betsoft. Caroline Danielsson, Account Manager at Betsoft explained:

“Pinnacle has a longstanding reputation for player satisfaction in sports and eSports betting, so when it began to significantly improve the quality and variety of its slot games, the company chose its partners carefully. We are proud to see Betsoft’s games added to Pinnacle’s carefully-curated portfolio, and we are confident that players will find our standards of quality and choice compelling.”

Under the agreement, Pinnacle will also gain access to new Betsoft games as they become available – something that will support the company’s strategic growth plans in appropriate regulated markets, as Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith explained:

“Betsoft is one of the most recognisable names in the iGaming industry, and we are thrilled to be working with them. Today and tomorrow, we want to offer our players the best possible experiences: that means embracing the newest innovations, and integrating the best and most popular games. We strongly believe that our partnership with Betsoft will be essential in achieving all those aims, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship between our two businesses.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming develops innovative casino games for desktop and mobile. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles reaches players through partnerships with many of the iGaming industry’s leading operators. Under the SLOTS3 banner, Betsoft is elevating players’ expectations; these cinematic, true-3D slots blend rapid, gratifying gameplay with an audio-visual excellence more typical of movies and videogames.

An early entrant to mobile gaming, Betsoft launched the ToGo collection in 2012. More recently, Betsoft revealed the Shift environment, which supports truly cross-platform development at the same time as increasing performance, drastically reducing file size and streamlining integration.

Casino Manager, Betsoft’s comprehensive back-office platform, rolls reporting, management, marketing, promotion, and administration into a single compelling package.

Betsoft is headquartered and licensed to operate in Malta, and holds an additional license in Curacao.

