Taxi for Pardew: WBA boss becomes the Premier League’s 10th casualty

The 2017/18 Premier League season has equalled the record for the number of managers sacked in a season as Alan Pardew becomes the tenth manager to lose his job after West Brom fired him this week.

Those who know more than me believe Alan Pardew will never again manage a top-flight club after somebody woke up the West Brom board and told them they were bottom of the league with six matches left.

Taxi!

Oh no, the team stole it.

I’m not a fan of impulsive decisions (despite making it my modus operandi), but the Premier League is a paradoxical princess. The success of Sir Alex Ferguson shows what happens when you allow your manager time to spread the right values throughout a club, but that’s no good for the ten shitty teams that act as ballast in the best league in the world.

West Brom falls into that category.

I mean, come on, who wants to watch West Brom?

There is so much hilarity in the fact that West Brom began the season with two successive wins without conceding. I can’t remember if they were sitting on top of the league, but they were in the top three. Then came Tony Pulis’s run of ten games without a win.

Sacked.

In came Pardew, whose previous job was to take Crystal Palace to the brink of relegation before the Eagles sacked him and brought Sam Allardyce in the save the day. I know, why not sack the person who made that appointment?

Pardew took charge of 18-games, winning once and accruing 18 of 54 points. His performance at West Brom makes him the seventh worse manager in Premier League history. His overall win percentage is 34.1%. So you can see why the pundits believe he should become a gas fitter.

He’s Corgi certificate can wait.

Premier League boards are a tad mental.

Stoke City sacked Mark Hughes because they believed his managerial style was taking them into the Championship (that may well still happen), and Southampton decided to hire him to save them with seven games remaining.

Like I said.

Mental.

Pardew will be back in charge of another shitty Premier League side that nobody wants to watch within the next few years.

Pardew is the Tenth Manager to Leave This Season

The average sack rate in the Premier League is eight casualties per season, but that may rise, after Pardew’s boot to the balls means ten have hit the stands this season, a joint record with the 2013-14 campaign.

Here are the terrible ten:

1. Alan Pardew

2. Mauricio Pellegrino

3. Marco Silva

4. Mark Hughes

5. Paul Clement

6. Tony Pulis

7. Slaven Bilic

8. Ronald Koeman

9. Craig Shakespeare

10. Frank de Boer

I had a punt that these eight would go by the end of the season.

1. Slaven Bilic

2. Frank de Boer

3. Paul Clement

4. Chris Hughton

5. David Wagner

6. Arsene Wenger

7. Eddie Howe

8. Rafael Benitez

What do I know?

I have only gotten three right, and with only six games left, I can’t see that changing.

West Brom remains ten points from safety. Coach Darren Moore will likely take charge until the end of the season. Here are the bookies running order for a more permanent replacement.

Odds for the Next West Brom Manager

Mick McCarthy 4/1

Michael Appleton 10/3

Chris Wilder 6/1

Nigel Pearson 9/1

Michael O’Neill 9/1

Dean Smith 10/1

Derek McInnes 10/1

Next Premier League Manager to Leave

Antonio Conte 7/4

Arsene Wenger 6/1

David Moyes 8/1

Jose Mourinho 10/1

Sam Allardyce 12/1

Mark Hughes 14/1

