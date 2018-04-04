Microgaming turns on the style with April new games

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming is turning on the style this month with the launch of two new games: Dream Date and Diamond Empire.

Dream Date is a five-reel, 243 ways slot in which players can personalise their experience by choosing the game theme (Historic or Modern), and a Dream Date (from one of eight handsome suitors) as the highest-paying symbol. When the chosen man appears in a specific combination with the leading lady symbol, the Hot Zone feature is triggered, awarding an instant cash prize! Players are also wooed with 8 or 16 free spins, during which landing the Dream Date Wild symbol on the centre reel triggers an expanding wild with a 2x multiplier.

Filled with eye-catching artwork and heart-racing features, Dream Date will attract admirers from Wednesday 4 April 2018.

Diamond Empire is the second official game release from Triple Edge Studios, the creative force behind Playboy™ Gold and the first of a new generation of independent game builders to supply exclusive content to Microgaming. Offering players the chance to win big with stacked wild multipliers (up to 650x bet) and in the thrilling wheel bonus, which awards a guaranteed cash prize up to 888x the total bet, Diamond Empire is a dazzling three-reel, 15-payline slot that features player achievements, immersive ambient sounds, and an exquisitely painted Art Nouveau theme.

Diamond Empire is set to shine on Wednesday 18 April 2018. Watch the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming, comments: “Dream Date features customisable themes and symbols, expanding wilds and free spins – ideal for new and experienced players alike, not to mention those looking to score red-hot rewards. Diamond Empire is the newest instalment from Triple Edge Studios, who have done a fantastic job of combining vibrant visuals with rewarding and captivating gameplay. Our April new games signal the rich diversity of content we have coming in 2018, so watch this space for news of our upcoming releases – there’s plenty to be excited about!”

