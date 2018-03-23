Summit Ascent net revenue jumps 46% in 2017

CASINO

Net revenue of Hong Kong-listed casino operator Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd. soared by as much as 46 percent on the back of the strong rolling chip operation at Tigre de Cristal in the Russian Far East.

In a regulatory filing, Summit Ascent announced that it posted a net revenue of HKD470.6 million (US$60 million) in 2017 compared to HK$323.2 million (US$41.19 million) in 2016. On the other hand, Summit Ascent’s profit for 2017 was at HK$13.8 million ($1.76 million).

Summit Ascent chairman Kuo Jen Hao attributed the surge of the company’s revenue to the vibrant gambling activity at Tigre de Cristal.

Financial records show that Tigre de Cristal posted an adjusted property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of HK$173.7 million, up 32 percent year-on-year, while its rolling chop turnover grew to HK$18.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2017 from HK$14.1 billion (US$1.8 billion) in 2016.

Tigre de Cristal’s mass table revenue also climbed by 13 percent in 2017 to HK$132 million (US$16.82 million). Slot machine revenue was also up by 21 percent to HK$120 million ($15.29 million) in 2017.

“Most impressively, this was achieved during a period of substantial ownership changes at the Summit Ascent level, the changeover of chief operating officer at Tigre de Cristal, [and] policy uncertainties regarding gaming taxes in the Russian Federation as well as geopolitical instability in the region,” Kuo said in a statement.

Last December, casino mogul Lawrence Ho divested his remaining 20 million shares in Summit Ascent as he looked for opportunities elsewhere.

Quick Glitter Ltd., a company wholly owned by Ho, also unloaded 238.6 million shares, representing 16.03 percent of Summit Ascent’s issued share capital.

The exodus of Ho in Summit Ascent came at a time when the Russian Duma announced its plan to hike gaming taxes throughout the Russian Federation by next year.

Last month, the Primorye gaming zone in Russia’s Far East has decided against hiking gambling taxes for fear of deterring future investment by international casino operators.

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen pointed out that the latest data of Summit Ascent had exceeded some of their expectations, especially when it came to the total revenue and property-level EBITDA.

Looking ahead, Union Gaming lowered its 2018 VIP forecasts to 9 percent from 16 percent. For the 2018 mass market segment, the Union Gaming analyst is expecting a solid 14 percent growth.

“Importantly, the local government has begun to take enforcement against some (but not all) of the numerous illegal gaming venues in and around Vladivostok,” Govertsen said in a note. “This gives us some optimism as it relates to the outlook for mass and slots on a go-forward basis.”

Comments