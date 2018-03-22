MMIG partners with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming marketing consultancy behind affiliate recruitment tool MMIG Connector chooses Income Access as preferred affiliate software provider

Montreal, QC. 22nd March 2018 – MMIG, the Frankfurt-headquartered marketing consultancy whose MMIG Connector product streamlines recruitment for iGaming brands’ affiliate teams, has announced a referral partnership with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. Under the agreement, MMIG will formally recommend Income Access’ award-winning affiliate platform to its online gambling partners.

Founded in 2017, MMIG supports the growth of iGaming brands’ affiliate programmes through its innovative MMIG Connector search engine product. The connector allows affiliate managers to streamline recruitment by searching within a database of over 3,000 publishers from Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Scandinavia and Asia. Teams can segment searches according to multiple criteria, including geo focus, traffic volumes, vertical and first-time depositor (FTD) status.

Each affiliate integrated with the Connector also receives an individual rating, based on traffic, FTD status and location.

MMIG clients using the Connector will now be formally recommended Income Access’ affiliate platform, which has won eGaming Review’s B2B ‘Affiliate Software’ Award four times since 2013. As part of this mutually-beneficial relationship, the Income Access affiliate management team will also be able to use MMIG’s Connector tool to facilitate affiliate recruitment. The product will support the growth of close to 20 affiliate programmes managed by the Income Access team in the sports-betting, casino, lottery and daily fantasy sports verticals in multiple global markets.

Maximilian Solz, CEO of MMIG, said: “We chose to partner with Income Access because of its reputation as a market leader in affiliate tracking solutions. As more operators expand into emerging markets around the world and increasingly leverage the affiliate channel, we see the Income Access software and our MMIG Connector as complementary products. We look forward to developing more product and business synergies in the future.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “We’re excited to partner with MMIG. The company’s sophisticated Connector tool provides an impactful solution to affiliate management teams. We look forward to working together to optimise the iGaming affiliate channel for brands in multiple verticals.”

For more information on MMIG’s referral partnership with Income Access, please contact MMIG.

About MMIG

MMIG has a results-based approach, and works with its clients to understand their goals and help them achieve these. The company’s firm values are represented in the quality of work they provide, while their consultants are specialised in affiliate consultancy, innovative marketing sources, graphic design, affiliate management and social media marketing. The combination of business and technical expertise enables MMIG’s clients to reach their goals in expeditious manner, and become operational without any loss of valuable time. Their network of iGaming affiliates in the industry are secured specifically on a solid foundation of trust, efficiency and goal-oriented motivation. A tailored solution is created to attend all the needs of your business, in the most effective and efficient manner possible.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Contact Details

Maximilian Solz

CEO

MMIG

Tel: +356 99729062

Email: contactcr@mmig.eu

Website: https://mmig.eu/

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: nick.say@paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

