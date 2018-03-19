PBSA expands team with 10 new hires

PRESS RELEASES

19th March 2018 (Debert, Nova Scotia, Canada) – The Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA), has grown its team more than 200% with 10 new hires ahead of a series of launches on the Peerplays blockchain this year.

Among the hires joining the PBSA team, which is headquartered in an ex-military nuclear bunker in Nova Scotia, Canada, are seven developers and hires filling four newly created operations positions.

The PBSA, which promotes provably fair gaming standards for the Peerplays blockchain, is bolstering its team in preparation of the launch of several new DApps in 2018.

These include Bookie, a decentralised sports betting exchange, and 5050Labs, a gaming project designed to aid organisations with fundraising.

PBSA president Jonathan Baha’i said: “Since launching last year, the PBSA team is expanding rapidly and it is fantastic to be able to welcome so many talented new faces.

“The Peerplays blockchain will be powering a series of revolutionary products throughout this the year, so it was critical that we put a world-class team in place to ensure these products are delivered to the very highest standards.

“The PBSA is always on the look out for exceptional people who can help the Peerplays blockchain fulfil its potential, and we will continue to expand in the coming months.”

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

David Bartram

+44 (0) 20 3586 1978

david@squareintheair.com

About Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA)

Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) is a non-profit organization registered under the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act.

The PBSA promotes provably fair gaming standards for the Peerplays blockchain globally, by encouraging and supporting the development of the Peerplays blockchain and related infrastructure for the benefit of the Peerplays blockchain.

It also conducts supporting research pertaining to the Peerplays blockchain, promotes awareness and education, engages in advocacy with relevant industry bodies, and provides assistance and funding with other activities that support the Peerplays blockchain.

Comments