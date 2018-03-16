ICS to showcase latest product range at Betting on Football

PRESS RELEASES

Content and media specialists ICS Mediagroup will be showcasing a number of new products at Betting on Football later this month.

Having increased its footprint in Latin America and Africa over the last six months, ICS will be highlighting its portfolio of editorial, audio and video products which can now be delivered in 64 languages.

Key recent product launches include the establishment of engaging automated video which delivers quick-fire sports updates (such as after a goal has been scored) with a betting call to action delivered swiftly via mobile and social channels.

Meanwhile, ICS has recently expanded its live radio coverage in Africa, providing a football radio show in Ghana which follows on from its success in Nigeria. The company is viewing further international opportunities for ready-to-go radio shows.

Elsewhere, ICS has been developing an Alexa skill which delivers the latest Premier League news and match reports to the Amazon backed device. This will be adapted for this summer’s World Cup and is set to launch next week.

This tournament is central to ICS’s sports content offering, with many proven products and new innovations available to operators who are looking to maximise the opportunities presented by what should be the biggest ever betting event.

ICS will be providing commentary on all 64 matches in any required language and has local bloggers and reporters assigned to each competing country who will provide a unique perspective and insight in daily blogs, rolling news services, radio and video updates.

Meanwhile ICS experts will feature in an exciting live-streamed video show which will provide a compelling mix of betting analysis and match coverage that can be tailored to promote any operator’s markets and offers.

With a wealth of profiles, analysis, news and opinion, ICS will offer unrivaled bespoke World Cup opportunities for bookmakers in any language.

Company director Ian Holding said: “We are really looking forward to attending Betting on Football again, particularly as it has now become a regular event for us. With our expanded international capabilities chiefly focused on content, translation and marketing, there are few attendees who are not potential partners.

“The World Cup will see record-breaking sports betting turnover and we can help operators differentiate themselves from their rivals and properly engage with existing and prospective customers.”

