Affiliate Grand Slam 2018 to be held in Asia

PRESS RELEASES

SiGMA tap into region’s potential with Hong Kong-based AGS

On the 18th of May SiGMA will take advantage of the world’s biggest gambling market as they stage this year’s Affiliate Grand Slam.

After previous success in Tallinn and Bucharest, this will be their first foray into the Asian market. Hong Kong’s skyscraper-studded skyline will provide a dramatic backdrop to one of the most riveting Affiliate events in the industry – culminating in a convergence of 150 affiliates, 6 sponsors and 6 operators.

Networking opportunities will be at the heart of this all-exclusive event as affiliates mingle under the opulent setting of luxurious 5 star hotel, Island Shangri-La – a lush haven within the heaving metropolis outside.

The hotel will also hold a sumptuous private dinner on opening night, hosted by the 6 illustrious operators. This will later be followed by an opportunity to socialise and interact over welcome drinks at the Casino.

Affiliates will be wooed by the chance to forge new connections at the always popular Speed Dating event, before catching a series of topical workshops in the afternoon. Participants will get the occasion to wind down and relax at the traditionally decadent closing party, predicted to last well into the early hours.

Located a short ferry ride away from Macau, which is set to play host to the popular G2E just days before – the AGS is perfectly positioned to appeal to key players looking to delve into the regions potential.

Applicants based in Hong Kong can register today at http://affiliategrandslam.com/register/

Comments