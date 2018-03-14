PokerLion roars into life on the MPN’s Indian Poker Network

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming welcomes PokerLion to the MPN’s growing Indian Poker Network.

PokerLion is the latest operator to join the MPN’s Indian Poker Network. Owned by Stuti Hardware Pvt. Ltd. (Ability Games), PokerLion went live on 8 March 2018 and supports all major poker variants on desktop and mobile.

Jean-Luc Ferriere, Director of Network Games at Microgaming, comments: “PokerLion joins the MPN’s Indian Poker Network with aggressive plans for growth and a commitment to entertain. Passionate about developing and promoting poker in India, the team are a welcome addition to the network.”

Powered by Microgaming’s award-winning software, which delivers popular features, promotions and games, including licensed branded content and Fish Party, the industry’s only progressive jackpot SNGs, PokerLion targets a broad demographic of players.

Navneet Makharia, Managing Director at Ability Games, adds: “Microgaming software is among the most powerful and successful in the business, so it was the ideal choice for our real money poker website. At PokerLion, we are committed to creating the best possible experience for our players, and we are thrilled to debut our new website for our Indian poker enthusiasts, clients and partners.”

About MPN, powered by Microgaming

The MPN, formerly known as the Microgaming Poker Network, is one of the longest-standing online poker networks in the world, having launched in 2003. Compatible with virtually every desktop and mobile device available, the MPN’s award-winning, multi-language software offers complete customisability through the revolutionary Babelfish API, over 100 Casino in Poker side games from Microgaming, and all the leading poker variants, including Blaze Poker. The Network Management Board (NMB) lets operators play a decisive role in the structure, day-to-day running and future of the MPN. And the thrilling MPN Poker Tour hosts affordable live events from London to Tbilisi.

mpn.poker | @ThrillOfPoker | @MPNPokerTour

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

