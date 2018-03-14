Habanero agrees Solid Gaming deal

PRESS RELEASES

14th March 2018 – Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has struck a deal to supply its content to casino brands via Solid Gaming, one of Asia’s largest aggregators.

Under the agreement, Solid Gaming will distribute Habanero’s full suite of games, including its latest releases London Hunter, 5 Mariachis, and Rolling Roger, to operators in the region.

The titles will join a large portfolio of games from a select group of suppliers and will be available in a host of different currencies and languages.

Daniel Long, Head of Sales at Habanero, said: “We are delighted to have struck a deal with Solid Gaming who have a wide range of customers that will benefit from the popularity of our games with players.

“We are now experiencing tremendous growth as a company on the back of producing some high-quality content and we’re confident this deal will contribute to that too.”

Thomas Nimstad, CEO at Solid Gaming, added: “Habanero have earned a reputation for producing games that are popular with players and profitable for operators.

“Their portfolio of slots and table games are a ‘must-have’ for any casino brand in Asia these days and I’m very pleased we can now add them to our offering.”

Habanero now offers over 80 video slots titles, 10 table games, and 10 video poker titles, which are integrated with over 60 operators and aggregators and available in 24 European and Asian languages.

About Habanero

Habanero is a supplier of quality slots and table games for the online and land-based casino industries. Hosted on Habanero’s own platform and made available at a competitive rate, these games are tailored to the widest possible variety of devices, allowing operators in multiple territories to maximise their incomes.

Purchased by a group of European investors in 2012, the company now boasts a host of skilled designers, developers and mathematicians. Its management team has over four decades’ worth of experience in betting and gaming. For more information, please contact info@habanerosystems.com. For additional images and other media enquiries, please email enquiries@squareintheair.com. For sales enquiries, please contact sales@habanerosystems.com

