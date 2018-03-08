Income Access releases survey report on state of play in Affiliate Marketing

PRESS RELEASES

Montreal, QC. 8th March 2018 – Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing and technology services provider, has released a new survey report, entitled State of Play: iGaming’s Affiliate Marketing Industry. The report includes statistical and anecdotal insights on the current state of the affiliate marketing industry as well as expectations for 2018 and what trends will define the months ahead.

More than 20 survey questions cover a range of topics, including mobile traffic and optimisation, preferred advertising models, verticals and markets of interest, factors when considering an operator partner and more. The full report is available for download on the Income Access website.

Questions related to mobile and promotional strategies were among the most revealing. 86% of affiliates said that they currently run a mobile site and 77% selected content (i.e. online site reviews, sports news, etc.) as a key promotional strategy. For the latter point, other popular promotional strategies include banner adverts with sign-up offers (55%) and Twitter accounts with trackable links (30%).

Casino (44%), sportsbook (36%), poker (31%) and bingo (27%) were identified as the top four verticals that affiliates are considering promoting in the future. eSports (25%), lottery (21%) and social gaming (21%) also showed signs of long-term affiliate interest.

Income Access compared several results to a separate 2016 affiliate survey – also conducted by Income Access – that addressed many of the same topics and questions. This comparison showed an increase from 20% to 39% of affiliates who said that more than 50% of their traffic arrived from mobile devices. For verticals, the number of affiliates who selected bingo as a current focus rose from 17% in 2016 to 40% in 2017. Casino was the top current vertical of focus at 75%.

Several affiliates provided personal and anecdotal commentary about the current state of affiliate marketing, expectations regarding the affiliate channel’s evolution and the most important questions affiliates will ask themselves in 2018.

Through the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, Income Access is in daily contact with leading industry affiliates across an array of verticals and markets. With its suite of digital marketing services, including affiliate programme management, media buying, SEM, ASO and content marketing, Income Access has also gained in-depth knowledge of the tools and strategies leveraged by iGaming industry stakeholders.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “With the survey report, Income Access set out to evaluate the state of the industry through the eyes of affiliates. What we found was a mix of consistency, which can be seen in results for the leading markets and verticals, and evolution. Increased interest in bourgeoning verticals such as eSports and Lottery is a great sign for the industry. That affiliates are making a conscious effort to be strategic with their content development is similarly encouraging.”

For more information about the survey report, please contact Income Access.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

Follow Income Access on Twitter/ LinkedIn/ Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Information

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: Nick.Say@Paysafe.com

Website: http://www.incomeaccess.com

Comments