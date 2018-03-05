Microgaming’s Gift of Giving delivers four £7.5K donations

PRESS RELEASES

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming, through its CSR initiative, PlayItForward, has donated £30,000 between four charities.

Gift of Giving provides Microgaming’s customers the opportunity to vote for one of several charities in their region. In lieu of Christmas gifts, £30,000 is split equally between four global regions: Isle of Man, UK and Europe, Africa, and Rest of the World.

The vote in December 2017 was Microgaming’s fifth annual Gift of Giving campaign, taking the total donated to £150,000.

The charities that received the highest number of votes in each region, for the second year running, were Women’s Refuge (Isle of Man), Teenage Cancer Trust (UK and Europe), Save the Rhino International (Africa) and Médecins Sans Frontières (Rest of the World).

Women’s Refuge Isle of Man provides safe temporary accommodation for vulnerable women and their children suffering from domestic abuse on the island. The Manx-registered charity has supported families for over 20 years and is predominantly run by unpaid committee members and volunteers.

Thelma Lomax from the Women’s Refuge comments: “A big thank you to Microgaming for including Women’s Refuge in the Gift of Giving campaign for 2017 and to their customers and partners for voting for our charity. The donation ensures our continued operation on the Isle of Man, an absolutely vital service for the island.”

In the UK, a shocking seven young people are diagnosed with cancer every day. Teenage Cancer Trust works with these young cancer patients (aged between 13 and 24) to ensure they don’t have to face the disease alone. The charity helps young people and their families deal with the many ways cancer can affect an individual’s body, mind and life.

Vanessa Simmons, Head of West and Wales for Teenage Cancer Trust, says: “We were absolutely thrilled to hear that we had been chosen again as one of the beneficiaries of Microgaming’s Gift of Giving campaign. Teenage Cancer Trust wants to be able to support every young person with cancer and allow them to continue living their life to the full. We believe that cancer should never be a barrier to a young person reaching their potential, and our aim is to enable them to access the very best cancer support and care in the way that they want and need it. We are currently only able to reach half of all young people. We don’t think that’s fair. With support from companies like Microgaming, we have changed the lives of many thousands of young cancer patients – now we need to reach the rest of them!”

Winning for the third year in a row for the Africa region was Save the Rhino International (UK registered charity: 1035072). The charity’s vision is for all five rhino species to be thriving in the wild for future generations. Save the Rhino International collaborates with partners to support endangered rhinos in Africa and Asia.

Josephine Gibson, Partnership Development Manager at Save the Rhino International, comments: “We are delighted to have won Microgaming’s Gift of Giving campaign under the Africa category. Thank you to everyone who voted Save the Rhino International and to Microgaming for donating £7,500 to help us protect rhinos across Africa and Asia. In the last decade, more than 1,000 rangers worldwide have lost their lives protecting rhino and other wildlife. These rangers often didn’t have the basic kit and equipment they needed to do their job. Microgaming has generously donated £25,500 in total to Save the Rhino International over the last three years. The money has helped towards us funding everything from good-quality shoes and backpacks, to upgrading accommodation, giving the rangers the best chance to stay safe and protect wildlife. Thank you for your commitment to conservation!”

Founded in 1971, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international and independent medical humanitarian organisation that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural disasters and exclusion from healthcare. The charity also won the Gift of Giving vote back in 2014 and 2016.

Rosalyn Smith, Major Gifts Administrator at MSF UK, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Gift of Giving vote again this year and it is really wonderful to continue our valued partnership with Microgaming. Your continued support will go such a long way to help our teams around the world save lives. From measles vaccination campaigns in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to complex surgery in Syria, a gift of this magnitude will allow us to respond immediately to crises around the world, whilst maintaining our vital impartiality and independence. On behalf of all of us here at MSF UK – thank you so much!”

Kate Moughtin, Senior Internal Brand Manager for Microgaming, adds: “Gift of Giving has been running for five very successful years and it is fantastic that Microgaming has donated £150K to a number of very worthy causes. Thank you to all our customers and contacts who have taken the time to vote. Together we are creating positive change through our initiatives.”

For more information on Microgaming PlayItForward, the company’s CSR programme, visit microgamingplayitforward.co.uk.

About Microgaming PlayItForward (microgamingplayitforward.co.uk)

Microgaming PlayItForward was established in 2014 by world-leading software developer, Microgaming, which is headquartered on the Isle of Man. The initiative encompasses all aspects of the award-winning technology company’s longstanding CSR programme, focusing on health, sport, education, charity and community both at home and abroad. This includes the independent Microgaming Health & Care Trust, which has been supporting Manx-registered charities and local health and social care projects since 2002.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world’s largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.

About Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust makes sure the seven young people aged 13 to 24 diagnosed with cancer every day don’t face it alone. They help young people and their families deal with the many ways cancer affects your body, mind and life. The charity works in partnership with the NHS, providing expert staff and specialist units in Principal Treatment Centres for cancer, and bring young people together so they can support each other.

Teenage Cancer Trust relies on donations to fund our vital work. Find out more, get involved or make a donation at www.teenagecancertrust.org. Teenage Cancer Trust is a registered charity: 1062559 (England & Wales), SC039757 (Scotland).

