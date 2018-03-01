R. Franco Digital appoints Miguel Ángel Lázaro as new director

PRESS RELEASES

Madrid, March 1st 2018.– Miguel Ángel Lázaro has been appointed Director of R. Franco Digital, reporting to the Group’s Executive Manager María José Gallardo. The change will further cement the company as a leading firm within the global gaming industry.

Miguel Ángel has successfully developed his career for more than 18 years in different management positions within the Group’s Technology Division, including the digital area. His deep knowledge of the industry and his expertise within the company make him the right person to lead the Group’s Digital Division.

Alejandro Casanova, former Director of the R. Franco Group’s digital area, will leave his position at the beginning of March. The R. Franco Group appreciates his hard work and commitment throughout the years and wishes him every succ

