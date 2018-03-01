Winamax sign a Margets and a Vieira (not the Arsenal legend)

POKER

Winamax signs Leo Margets and João Vieira as they continue to prepare for the launch of their product in the European Shared liquidity market of Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.

It’s one thing to lose your greatest ever midfielder to one of your competitors. But to lose him to an online poker room. Wow, that would have been the final staple in Arséne Wenger’s coffin. And that’s what I thought when I saw a headline saying that Vieira had joined Winamax.

Don’t call me nuts. We live in a world where a reality TV star can become President. For the first time since we jumped on a raft and said, “Let’s leave this dustbowl,” anything is possible.

But I was wrong.

Patrick Vieira remains a Manchester City coach, but João Vieira is moving to the French site as an ambassador.

The announcement won’t lead to the ejaculation of watermelon pips. Since Winamax declared their intention to operate in the newly forming European Shared Liquidity market, they have signed a series of homegrown talent to help spread the message.

Adrian Mateos, the Global Poker Index (GPI) #1, will help promote the Winamax brand in Spain. Mustapha Kanit will do the same once the Italians pull their fingers out of their arse. Vieira will spread the Winamax gospel around the online poker world in Portugal.

Vieira sits #4 on the Portuguese All-Time Live Tournament money list with $1.3m in earnings. His most significant score materialised in 2014 when he finished eighth in a $25k High Roller at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) Main Event for $157,940 (Kanit finished fourth in that one).

And he won’t be alone at the welcoming party.

Do you remember Leo Margets, the brilliant Spaniard who could run rings around you in more ways than one? Well, she has become a Winamax pro via stints at PokerStars and 888Poker.

Margets left PokerStars in 2016. Last year, she reminded us that she’s still got it when she finished third in the PokerStars Festival Marbella Main Event earning €72,000. Margets will help Mateos shovel the product up the noses of the Spaniards with immediate effect.

With PokerStars smashing their €5m Guarantee in their recent FRESH Online Poker series (the first for the merged Spanish and French markets), and the Portuguese and Italian regulators slowly getting their shit together, it seems this region has a new kick in its step.

Winamax is still waiting for a license to operate in Spain. For now, the best they can do is stick up a webpage that says Estamos listos, y vosotros?

We’re Ready! Are You?

