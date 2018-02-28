ONE Championship announces more marquee talent added to ONE Super Series

PRESS RELEASES

28 February 2018 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced additional signings to ONE Super Series, which aims to provide the world’s best martial artists a prestigious global platform to showcase the beauty of Asia’s striking arts such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, Kung Fu, wushu, sanda, silat, lethwei, and more.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship, the Home of Martial Arts, proudly brings to you the world’s best strikers, showcasing their talent and skill in ONE Super Series. Fans will witness the absolute elite in striking martial arts, as they go head-to-head on the biggest and most prestigious global stage of competition. The major global combat sports organizations mostly focus on one type of martial art, be it boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts or Muay Thai. ONE Championship is the only global player to encompass all styles of martial arts. With ONE Super Series, ONE Championship is now the largest martial arts organization in the world.”

ONE Super Series will launch in Manila, Philippines at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR on 20 April at the Mall of Asia Arena. The promotion has already signed top talents including multiple-time Muay Thai world champions Petchboonchu FA Group, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Singtongnoi Por Telakun, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Sagetdao Petpayathai, Kwankhao Mor. Rattanabandit, Yodcherry Sityodtong, as well as international superstar world champions Giorgio Petrosyan, Fabio Pinca, Alain Ngalani, Regian Eersel, Sergej Maslobojev, and many others.

In this round of signings, ONE Super Series welcomes Muay Thai greats Tukkatatong Petpayathai and Lerdsila of Thailand, UK Muay Thai World Champion Panicos Yusuf of Cyprus, Stergus Mikkios of Greece, two-time It’s Showtime 70MAX world champion kickboxer Chris “The African Warrior” Ngimbi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, former WMC Intercontinental and WPMF World Champion Cosmo “Good Boy” Alexander of Brazil, Steve “The Smashing Machine” McKinnon and Daniel “The Rock” Dawson of Australia, Muay Thai kickboxer Enriko Kehl of Germany, former Lion Fight Muay Thai world lightweight champion Sergio Wielzen of Suriname, Tarik Khbabez of Morocco, Brad “Quake” Riddell of New Zealand, Matthew “Sobek” Semper of the United States, and former Lion Fight Lightweight World Champion Ognjen Topic of Serbia. Additional signings will be announced at a later date.

32-year-old Giorgio Petrosyan of Italy is known as one of the finest offensive talents in the world. Petrosyan began his professional Muay Thai career at the age of 16 competing between bantamweight and middleweight, winning multiple titles across each division. He sports a professional kickboxing record of 85-2-2, 2NC and is known for his incredible 6-year 42-bout win streak which is considered one of the most dominant reigns in middleweight history. Petrosyan will face Jo Nattawut in his ONE Super Series debut in April at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in Manila.

“Smokin” Jo Nattawut of Korat, Thailand is a 25-year-old kickboxing star from Atlanta, Georgia with a professional kickboxing record of 60-11-2. A Lion Fight Super Welterweight Champion and WMC Champion, Nattawut is known for his powerful elbow and knee strikes. Nattawut will make his ONE Super Series debut in April at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in Manila opposite global superstar Giorgio Petrosyan.

Additional ONE Super Series bout confirmed at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR include Fabio Pinca who will take on Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Brad Riddell who will face Regian Eersel.

Fabio Pinca is a French-Italian highly-decorated Muay Thai kickboxer known for his technical and precise offensive style. He is a welterweight who hails from Lyon – Saint-Fons, France and was a former French Muay Thai champion, former WPKC European Kickboxing Champion, former WBC World Muaythai Welterweight Champion, and Rajdamnern Stadium champion.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is considered by Thai boxing purists as one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai practitioners in the world. He is a four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion, a Rajadamnern Muay Thai world champion, two-time Thailand national champion, and a two-time awardee of Fighter of the Year. He is also a five-division world champion in the sport. Nong-O is known for the incredible speed, power and precision behind all his strikes.

Brad “Quake” Riddell is a top Muay Thai and K-1 competitor from New Zealand. He is the former WMC New Zealand Middleweight Champion, Oceania Super 8 Middleweight Champion, HK Commonwealth Middleweight Champion, CIK Chinese K-1 Champion and the former WKBF Middleweight World Champion. Riddell is a member of the prestigious Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand.

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel is the former Lion Fight Welterweight Champion from the Netherlands representing Sityodtong gym in Thailand. He is a kickboxing and Muay Thai stylist known for his technical execution.

ONE Super Series was created to showcase the adrenaline-pumping action of world-class martial arts on the world’s biggest and most prestigious stage of competition. Fans will be treated to an amazing evening of electrifying and compelling matchups, designed to showcase the purest form of world-class striking across all of Asia’s major martial arts.

