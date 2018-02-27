Betway lands five new esports sponsorships

PRESS RELEASES

27th February 2018 – Betway has signed a deal to further expand its portfolio in esports by sponsoring three of ESL’s top esports competitions in 2018.

The leading online bookmaker will partner with ESL, the world’s largest esports company for the Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) and ESL One in 2018; starting with a sponsorship of IEM Katowice this February.

Further, Betway will also sponsor Season Seven and Season Eight of the CS:GO Pro League, which conclude in May and December of this year.

In 2017, Betway advanced itself as one of the leading brands in esports betting, with sponsorships including the CS:GO Pro League, and ESL One Cologne on top of their partnership with the Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Adam Savinson, Betway, said: “We’re really excited to be sponsoring some of the biggest events on the esports calendar.

“We’ve already enjoyed an incredible amount of success over the past 12 months, becoming the first betting partner of CS:GO Pro League and ESL One Cologne, and we can’t wait to build on this further.

“Following on from the success of our previous sponsorships, we will also be on the ground creating our iconic CS:GO content.”

Bernhard Mogk, Global Senior Vice President Sales & Business Development at ESL, added: “With the expansion across further ESL assets, we are building on our successful partnership with Betway.

“We are glad to have found such a strong and reliable partner and together we are looking forward to an exciting year full of esports action.”

Betway, which first launched a dedicated esports microsite in 2015, continues to act as a leading proponent for growing integrity within the industry having been a founding member of the esports Integrity Coalition (ESIC).

As with the leading operator’s other sponsorship agreements within the community, the latest deal will provide viewers with live odds updates throughout all tournaments.

