Bruno Berlafa: Streamlined setups make life easier for affiliate partners

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Bruno Berlafa of GIG Affiliates shares the challenges of combining two former affiliate programs.

Handling an affiliate is not an easy task. Operators need to go the extra mile to convert new clients into return clients. As business owners, they need to make sure that the company has a healthy cash flow and a strong business plan.

Imagine how hard it is for operators to handle two affiliate programs as one.

For Bruno Berlafa of GIG Affiliates, the key to a successful handling this kind of situation is through streamlined setups. A streamlined set-up means identifying key partners and making sure that these partners have a maximum of two account managers that can cater for all brands, according to the executive.

Berlafa said such a set-up has made lives easier for GIG Affiliates, which juggles both the NetRefer and Income Access programs.

“So, what I’m doing now is to streamline that set-up. Make their lives easy, that’s what it is all about,” Berlafa told CalvinAyre.com. “With regard to the branding, we will relaunch GIG Affiliates.com. So, our current partners will be able to find a fresh site where all the brands are integrated. Once you logged in, there will be a pop-up that says ‘log-in here if you want to promote Thrills, Kaboo, Super Lenny, and HighRoller.’”

Prior to deciding to avoid merging the two programs, Berlafa said he solicited input from GIG’s partners.

He noted that the most common questions that their partners raised were “What’s going on with my data” and “this looks weird, is everything all right.”

“The common thing for them is basically the fact once the affiliate programs have done this, they have felt very scared,” Berlafa said. “So if they’re more happy with the current setup then we’ll go for the current setup. It means that we will have to work on two programs. It is complex but if it makes life easier for affiliates, then we will do it for the time being.”

Meanwhile, Berlafa said that their company recently launched a unique offering called HighRoller. What makes HighRoller unique is its system of rewarding and punishing their players, according to the GIG Affiliates executive.

He pointed out that they reward active players by allowing them to steal virtual coins from inactive players. Players may also customize and personalize their avatars.

“There will be challenges where you get rewarded. What we have in HighRoller is a virtual currency. We call it coins. The unique part here though is you as a player can actually steal coins from other players when they’re not active,” Berlafa said. “So, with this setup, we can actually reward active players and punish the ones that are not.”

