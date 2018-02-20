QTech doubles up with Booongo and Fantasma partnerships

PRESS RELEASES

Fast-moving distributor scores a twin-strike signing two rising stars

20th February, 2018 – QTech Games, Asia’s fastest-growing games distributor, has just struck a pair of new deals with two of the rising stars of casino igaming, Booongo and Fantasma Games.

Integrating content from two of the most innovative and creative online slots suppliers adds yet more muscle to QTech Games’ burgeoning platform, which is bringing the widest range of online games to Asia, from established names to the industry’s most exciting up-and-coming providers.

Among the games made available to its operator partners via the deal will be Booongo’s latest releases Fruity Wild and 15 Golden Eggs, alongside Fantasma Games’ breakout hit Super Sumo.

QTech Games’ CEO Jonas Alm said the two-fold announcement brought a new premium range to its existing portfolio as it continues to expand in Asian markets, featuring the finest mobile acquisitions.

Alm added: “After a hugely encouraging ICE 2018, it’s important to hit the ground running with this timely two-fold announcement. Fantasma Games and Booongo are already reinvigorating the slots space with deeper gaming experiences. Combining three-dimensional virtual worlds with more conventional games is crucial to unlocking player engagement across all mobile platforms, so spotting their respective breakout talent was key to getting this thrilling combination on board.

Sebastian Damian, Commercial Director at Booongo, said: “We’re thrilled about the integration, and view this as a pivotal partnership, having only received glowing feedback from our new gaming audience to date. While Booongo is already established in Asia, we feel sure our high-quality games will engage with even more players, now that QTech Games is leading them to market.”

Fredrik Johansson, CEO at Fantasma Games, added: “We’ve launched some superb content of late, premised on our hallmarks of dazzling graphics and maths-enhanced gameplay. With the assistance of QT Play, we hope these games will quickly find a home, becoming firm favourites with players.”

Mobile growth in Asian gaming is ramping in tandem with rising smartphone adoption rates. To which end, QTech Games has also recently released QT Play, the first recommendation mobile app tailor-made for the gaming industry, running off technology that allows players to choose any game from any provider. QT Play’s automated-curation solution also ensures that players always find their favourite games, without ever missing out on an appropriate new release.”

It’s just the latest pioneering performance tool from QTech Games, whose aim is to ensure its partners continue to supersede and surpass their rivals.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Romilly Evans, Consultant, 131-151 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 5BB | +44 (0) 20 3586 8267 | romilly@squareintheair.com

About QTech Games:

QTech Games is the fastest growing game distributor in Asia. Its mission is to find the best online (RNG) games in the world and distribute them to operators in Asia. Mobile games provide the central focus of the company, which is premised on a fully-owned and customised technical platform that affords games providers and operators the fastest, most effortless integration on the market. Through this platform, clients enjoy the best performance and customer support available. QTech Games’ goal is to become the largest provider of digital entertainment in Asia by 2021.

