Calvin Kent: Start from the ground and incorporate the cool stuff

BUSINESS

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Calvin Kent of ReelNRG explains why it is important to know the subtle differences of global markets before launching a certain offering.

Loading the player...

Having a clearly defined target audience and jurisdiction makes it easier for operators to market their offerings and services. While it requires operators to understand everything about their target, it doesn’t necessarily mean that operators need to ostracized people who do not fit in the criteria.

Calvin Kent of ReelNRG underscored the importance of identifying the target customers and understanding what they want as precisely as possible. In fact, Kent said that his company had already mastered distinguishing the subtle differences between offerings for the European and Asian markets.

Kent noted that the games they offer in Asia have higher volatility since the Asian players like to play the games and get bigger rewards. UK players, on the other hand, are more inclined to like five fantastic features and want to have a lot more action, according to the executive.

“We’ve released two [offerings] now, and it has been phenomenal for us. It is crazy for us as developer because we released two titles and we thought the Shanghai Respin was the bigger one,” Kent told CalvinAyre.com “It did phenomenal and then The Goddess of Asia overtook that one and we were like, ‘Oh that was the one we thought would underperform.’ No one really knows and we do as much as we can.”

Despite their success in the Asian and UK markets, Kent still considers his company a budding online slot content provider. Like all companies, Kent said ReelNRG had its share of birthing pains since its launch in 2014.

The experience taught them to bounce back from adversities, take a step back, and start building their offerings from the ground up, according to Kent.

“What we did is we build a platform and we put up a perfect solution. We entered the market on one of the first title, Snow Wild. That was a good opportunity for us. We got all the good practical system that you can find. You know we really integrate video and audio,” Kent said. “So we came back into the market, we build our gains back up, and we already have existing operators that are interested.”

Comments