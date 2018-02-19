Betting on Football in Ruud health with Dutch football legend

PRESS RELEASES

19th February 2018 – Former Ballon d’Or winner Ruud Gullit will be delivering a keynote speech at the Esports Insider Super Forum (22 March), held as a standalone event at this year’s Betting on Football (20-23 March).

Gullit, who lifted the European Cup twice with AC Milan and once with his national team, will also be attending the SBC Sponsorship Forum at #bofcon2018 and completing a ‘meet and greet’ with delegates at Stamford Bridge, where he represented Chelsea as a player and manager between 1995 and 1998.

The Dutch midfield maestro has a strong connection to the esp orts world having recently launched Team Gullit, a FIFA esports academy designed to help, educate and nurture up and coming stars.

Gullit commented: “I’m looking forward to taking to the stage at the Esports Insider Super Forum to discuss the sports and esports crossover, and the founding of Team Gullit.

“I may be biased but it’s great that the event is taking place at Stamford Bridge too. As a place close to my heart it will be a fantastic opportunity to make an impact there again, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of good esports chat with a host of industry leaders.”

SBC Managing Director Andrew McCarron added: “Ruud Gullit proved to be a hit at the H20 Data seminar two years ago, so we’re delighted to have secured his attendance for this year’s Betting on Football. He is a true football legend, having been part of the AC Milan squad that won three Serie A titles and two European Cups from 1987 to 1993.”

In total, there will be eight main tracks at Betting on Football 2018, featuring 50 sessions and up to 200 leading industry speakers. World Cup and beyond, Global Market Profiles, Betting on Innovation and Affiliate Bootcamp on Wednesday 21 March, before Leadership, Customer Journey, SBC Sponsorship Forum and ESI Super Forum on Thursday 22 March.

The ESI Super Forum, which will feature six panel sessions in addition to Gullit’s keynote speech, is one of three specialist forums to be launched at #bofcon2018, alongside the Affiliate Insider Bootcamp and the invite-only SBC Sponsorship Forum.

Sponsorship will also be discussed twice on the first day of the conference agenda. The Global Market Profiles track will assess the cost-effectiveness of sponsorship in Asia, while World Cup and beyond will conclude with an analysis of the hidden benefits of football sponsorship, and whether other partnership options can provide a greater ROI.

Visit www.sbcevents.co.uk for more details on tickets and the event.

