POKER

Broadcast giant ESPN has released a preliminary schedule containing 40-hours of live action from the World Series of Poker Main Event and Big One for One Drop, and online grinders get the opportunity to win a Circuit ring.

Experience is everything.

So many poker players told me the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event would be ‘different’ to any other tournament I had ever experienced, there was a bundle of letters preventing me from opening my door of belief on this one.

And then I got there.

I ‘felt it.’

I ‘got it.’

The energy of a million hummingbirds combined with the deafening roar of the cricket like chip riffle sent hairs reaching into the sky trying desperately to steal a star.

The experience was symphonic, and I know you can’t all take a seat and soak up the sound. You’re as likely to pass a Tesla Roadster on your way to Mars than to make a trip to Las Vegas. I get it. Until then, the WSOP, Poker Central and ESPN have your back.

The WSOP, ESPN and Poker Central Release a Preliminary TV Schedule

The priests and priestesses of Poker Central, the wise old wizards of the WSOP and the effervescent elves of ESPN have revealed the ‘preliminary’ schedule for live coverage of the WSOP Main Event and the Big One for One Drop.

To remind you, the WSOP Main Event starts earlier this year. July 2 – 14 to be exact. The 49th Annual WSOP ends when someone wins the $1m buy-in One Drop.

The shovel-like hands of ESPN and the tiny hands of Poker Central (they are growing) will push over 40 hours of live coverage and 130 hours of tarted up episodes your way.

ESPN commands the live coverage, and you can scroll through their planned schedule right here. PokerGO (Poker Central’s Netflix) picks up everything in between, and JR McCabe, Chief Digital Officer for Poker Central, promises that a schedule for these listings will arrive soon.

Last year was the first year the WSOP entered into a partnership with anyone to show live coverage of the WSOP Main Event from the Shuffle Up and Deal. McCabe said ESPN and PokerGO subscriptions during that time ‘were very strong.’ With the One Drop making its biennial appearance, you can expect the next set of stats to deal with last years like a barricaded bull deals with a matador wearing red underpants.

The 49th Annual WSOP operates May 29 – July 17 with 78 bracelets up for grabs.

It’s an amazing experience.

Beg.

Borrow.

Don’t steal.

But get there.

The World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) Goes Digital

I always feel comforted when the WSOP manages the moss on the walls. They are THE iconic brand in poker, and sometimes they give me a bible feel. Old school. Dogmatic. A drowning swan in a river of change.

Live coverage.

Shot clocks.

Varied payment options.

Like a microscopic man trying to squeeze oil out of a sesame seed, they’re getting there.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino is currently home to the WSOPC. The tried and tested 13-gold ring format is in play with one change. For the first time in WSOP history, there will be a $365 buy-in gold ring event played online at WSOP.com. The one-day event takes place Tue, Feb 27th.

Digital demons.

I love it.

The WSOP has also reacted to player feedback by moving the action to the Masquerade Bar. The decision shifts the players away from the main casino area giving them more peace, and critically, removing the second-hand cigarette smoke.

There are 37-tables in the new home. WSOP Tournament Director, Jack Effel, said they would use the old poker room in the event of an overflow only.

“They have worked so hard to put this up for everyone.” Said Effel.

If you happen to be in Vegas and fancy a bit of smoke-free poker, then here is the schedule.

Comments