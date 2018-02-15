R. Franco Group confirms status as leading casino supplier at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

15 February, 2018 (Madrid, Spain) – R. Franco Group showcased its full suite of global gaming products to great acclaim at ICE Totally Gaming 2018, held last week at London’s ExCeL.

Over 30,000 visited the show over the three days, with many of them providing very positive feedback on R. Franco Group’s extensive casino offering, featuring games, products, solutions and content for the use of both land-based and online operators.

The supplier once again held the mantle of being the largest Spanish company at the event, although its global appeal was most commented on by delegates on the stand.

The banner of ‘Global Gaming Solutions’ highlighted its ability to provide a premium range of products and services to land-based operators via its R. Franco brand, and remote operators through R. Franco Digital.

R. Franco Group developed various positive business leads at the event, with many existing commercial deals also pushed closer to completion. It expects to announce new integrations and partnerships originating from ICE in the coming weeks.

María José Gallardo, Vice President and Executive Director of R. Franco Group, said: “This year’s ICE was a definite success for the R. Franco Group, with feedback to our diverse range of products going above what we’d expected.

“As our banner noted, we are a truly global gaming solution, and the show provided us with a fantastic platform to discuss with prospective partners how we can provide a quality, bespoke service to benefit their existing operations.

“Once again, R. Franco was the largest of the Spanish brands on show in terms of both stand size and impact, and we expect to further expand in the coming months as we develop contacts and confirm leads generated from the show.”

