Sarafina Gabriel: Regulations making iGaming affiliate industry grow up

In this interview with CalvinAyre.com’s Becky Liggero, Sarafina Gabriel of Income Access shares her thoughts on the biggest trends in affiliate marketing.

State regulators across the globe craft policies in order to ensure the markets will run effectively. Without an external regulatory force, markets may not always work properly or effectively.

On the part of iGaming affiliates, the evolving regulatory policies are actually helping operators to innovate their products and offerings and at the same time serves as nourishment to the industry, according to Sarafina Gabriel of Income Access.

“It is an exciting time. We’ve been around for a very long time and we’ve seen transitions in the industry. The big buzz at the moment is obviously regulation, compliance, and—you know—what affiliates need to do,” Gabriel told CalvinAyre.com. “We really see that as a beautiful thing because it is actually making the industry grow up and it is actually passing that whole social responsibility elements of the industry to not just being the operators but now the advertisers and the consumers as well.”

Gabriel advises iGaming affiliates to always be on their toes when it comes to regulatory changes. These policy changes are inevitable in order for the state regulators to keep up with gambling trends, she said.

In UK, for example, Gabriel said iGaming affiliates need to make sure that things are all representing your brand and that they are also passing on the whole social responsibility elements to it.

“Probably, the first thing as an affiliate manager, they’ve got to take… you know… you can’t afford to relax and just ignore your affiliates, especially the ones that are not normally the highest performers,” the Income Access executive said. “You’ll notice that regulators will crackdown on things that are targeting, maybe a younger audience. It’s just basic things that people are going to go on top of it rather than just sit down and not worry about it.”

Gabriel also shared her thoughts on the latest regulatory developments in United States, particularly on the recent enactment of the gambling expansion law in Pennsylvania.

She said operators rejoiced when Pennsylvania finally allowed people to place bets online, in airports, and at truck stops.

“It has been long coming, we’ve all been talking about it. You’ve been there, we’ve been there and say New Jersey has been there for a while and we’ve seen it grow, and it is really nice but Pennsylvania and all the other markets that we are waiting for so. We are really happy, and we are really pleased. I hope that it sets precedents to other states to come and open up as well,” she said.

