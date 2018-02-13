Wild Crypto launches disruptive new blockchain gaming platform

PRESS RELEASES

February 13th, 2017 – Wild Crypto (SYMBOL: WILD), the revolutionary international lottery and eGaming platform built upon blockchain technology, has gone live following last year’s successful token sale.

The platform is set to disrupt the global lottery and eGaming sectors with its pioneering use of blockchain technology and its own cryptocurrency, the WILD token.

The platform is the first of the major new cryptocurrency gaming projects to launch, and does so just four months after it raised 10,592 in Ether (currently around $9 million) during a ground-breaking token sale.

It will offer players a range of lottery and casino content, including some of the largest self-insured payouts in the industry. Its first lottery draw offered a jackpot of one million WILD tokens. Each token will cost one-hundredth of an Ether to buy on the Wild Crypto website.

The Wild Crypto platform, which is regulated via a Curaçao license, is delivered by regulated lottery specialist Twelve40, which supplies the certified back-end game technology for the new platform.

By publishing results of lotto games to the blockchain, users can guarantee an open and honest experience.

William Trentini, CEO, Wild Crypto, said: “Wild Crypto is the first major blockchain gaming product to launch, and marks the beginning of a significant shift in our sector.

“By delivering a secure and transparent gaming platform built upon pioneering blockchain technology, we have a unique opportunity to reach demographics of players who do not currently engage with existing lottery and eGaming products.”

For more information, please visit: https://wildcrypto.com/

