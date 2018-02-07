SBTech bags brace of awards: IGA mobile product of the year and GI Sports betting supplier of the year

PRESS RELEASES

Sports betting supplier honoured twice by igaming industry, while Chief Product Officer Ian Bradley makes GI Hot 50

London, UK – 6 February 2018

World-leading igaming solutions provider and in-play market leader SBTech has once again been recognised by the industry, after collecting the Mobile Product of the Year accolade at the annual IGA Awards on Monday and the Sports Betting Supplier of the Year prize at the Gaming Intelligence Awards the following day.

After a year of spectacular commercial success and sustained growth across the SBTech operator network, the IGA judging panel had no hesitation in awarding the Mobile Product prize to the fast-growing technology supplier, noting the breadth and depth of its mobile sports betting product, the strength of its responsive offering and live streaming service, and the quality of its range of mobile-first innovations, including personalised live betting suggestion feature Action Betting.

Partner operator ComeOn! was also named thetop Sports Betting Operator, after a phenomenal year for the Scandinavian brand, which has rapidly increased market share and turnover thanks to the power of its best-in-class sportsbook supplied by SBTech.

Meanwhile, at the Gaming Intelligence Awards, SBTech was honoured as Sports Betting Supplier of the Year, in recognition of the company’s partnerships with the likes of Sky Bet in Germany, huge success with operators in newly regulated markets such as Portugal and Romania, and strategic agreements with state lotteries in territories including the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan.

In an additional coup for the company, SBTech Chief Product Officer Ian Bradley was listed in the prestigious GI Hot 50, after a year in which he onboarded numerous clients, supervised a wide range of product launches across sports and casino and played a pivotal role in the development of cutting-edge retail and omni-channel solutions.

Commenting shortly after the IGA ceremony, Andrew Cochrane, SBTech Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Winning this award is especially gratifying after a period of intense focus on our mobile offering. What’s even more impressive is that the judges weren’t able to take into account Pulse, the revolutionary feature we launched today at ICE, which is set to redefine the in-play landscape, particularly on mobile.”

As we continue to extend our reach into additional regulated markets, entering strategic partnerships with the giants of the industry, our fast-growing portfolio of tier 1 operators will also be delighted by this latest success,” he added.

For all press enquiries, please contact:

Jake Pollard, Communications Director

Tel: +44 7462 453 492

Email: jake@sbtech.com

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming platform.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

Comments