LeoVegas player lands €1.9M jackpot on Yggdrasil’s Joker Millions

February 5th, 2018 – A lucky LeoVegas player is celebrating after hitting a jackpot of almost two million euros on Yggdrasil’s popular Joker Millions slot.

A progressive jackpot of €1,917,485 dropped on Wednesday to a player in Norway using LeoVegas’ mobile site.

It is the latest major jackpot paid out by Yggdrasil, following a €1.12m prize which dropped on Joker Millions’ pool partner, Empire Fortune, in November. Empire Fortune also paid out a €5.2m jackpot last July, the highest in Yggdrasil’s history.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil Gaming, said: “Yggdrasil consistently delivers some of the industry’s biggest jackpots, and all operators understand the value of offering players the chance to win these life-changing prizes.

“What sets our progressive jackpot slots apart from the competition is the engaging base game, which means that even those who don’t walk away with a prize are still rewarded with an enjoyable experience.”

Karolina Pelc, LeoVegas Casino Director, said: “Nothing makes us happier than seeing our players hit big jackpots, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver another multi-million-euro prize alongside Yggdrasil.

“Yggdrasil slots are always favourites among our customers, and we have found progressive slots titles including Joker Millions have played an important role in enabling us to deliver a world-class casino offering.”

Yggdrasil will be showcasing games and exciting new products at ICE stand N3-140.

About Yggdrasil Gaming



Yggdrasil Gaming is a provider of superior online and mobile casino games. It has emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers and provides games for some of the world’s biggest operators, including: bet365, Betsson Group, bwin.party, Cherry, LeoVegas, Mr Green, Casumo and Unibet.

The company is headquartered in Malta, with a major development office in Krakow, Poland and regional offices in Stockholm and Gibraltar. The firm holds licences in Malta, Romania, Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Yggdrasil’s slots are renowned for their outstanding graphics and gameplay and many have become global hits. They are integrated via the industry-changing iSENSE 2.0 HTML client framework which allows for simultaneous launches on desktop and mobile, and is supported by BOOST™, a collection of promotional tools focused on engagement and retention via concepts such as Missions, Super Free Spins™ and Cash Race, and BRAG, an industry-first concept which allows for the promotion of games via social channels.

iSENSE 2.0+, launched in April 2017, includes a number of industry-leading features, including retina support for crisper visuals, a new minimalistic mobile UI with a sleek and fresh feel, and a new and easy in-game deposit process.

Yggdrasil was the winner of Innovator of the Year at the 2017 International Gaming Awards, Slot Provider of the Year at the 2016 and 2017 EGR B2B Awards, Gaming Software Supplier of the Year at the 2016 International Gaming Awards and Software Rising Star at the 2015 EGR B2B Awards.

