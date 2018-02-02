Kevin Hart launches ‘How To Play Poker’ series

POKER

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has shown up at high roller tournaments here and there for the past year, providing a necessary element of comic relief to help keep the stress levels down. Now, the comedian has teamed up with PokerStars to launch a series of videos centered on improving playing strategies. As is to be expected, the videos aren’t going to be sleepers, and will deliver poker education with an entertainment twist.

Instead of getting Ben Stein as the boring economics teacher from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’ Hart’s natural comic talent keeps viewers awake and paying attention. The series covers many facets of the poker experience, from how to avoid showing tells to learning how to bluff. Despite not being very in-depth, they provide enough information to help young players fine tune their game.

The videos are short and to the point, giving a consolidated training lesson to viewers. The series is currently available on PokerStars‘ YouTube channel, with new videos to be added. His first video on poker etiquette and second video covering poker faces were both uploaded about a week ago, and have been seen by more than 12,000 viewers.

Hart should have probably gone through a little more training himself before playing in a recent high stakes game. On January 21, he participated in the PokerStars Championship game and ended up in a showdown with Mila Munroe during one particular hand. Holding what he thought was a straight, he was all smiles to take the pot. The problem was, it wasn’t a straight. It wasn’t anything.

Hart was playing heads up against Munroe and the two went back and forth raising the pot as the flop, turn and river cards were dealt. Calm and cool Munroe was holding nothing, trying to bluff her way to a win. Hart, on the other hand, wasn’t afraid to call Munroe’s bets, thinking he was working a straight. When Munroe shoved all in, Hart responded in kind and flipped over his cards, calling out his straight. However, he quickly realized that all he had was a King-high hand. Fortunately for him, it was enough for him to still win the pot, and $40,000.

Comments