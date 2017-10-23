Pokerstars Championship to return to Sochi in 2018

PRESS RELEASES

RUB 150,000,000 guaranteed Main Event prize pool

ONCHAN, Isle of Man – October 20, 2017 – Russia’s luxury holiday resort, Sochi, will once again play host to the PokerStars Championship as the 10-day poker spectacular returns from March 20-29, 2018.

PokerStars Championship Sochi, sponsored by PokerStars , the flagship brand of The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG; TSX: TSGI), will be one of the largest international poker events in Russian history. It follows on from PokerStars Festival Sochi in October and the inaugural PokerStars Championship event in Sochi, held in May 2017. The exciting stop will bring a number of must-play tournaments including the RUB 66,000 buy-in (approx. US$1,142) PokerStars National Championship and the RUB 192,000 buy-in (approx. US$ 3,322) PokerStars Championship Sochi Main Event, which will carry a RUB 150,000,000 (approx. US$ 2,500,000) guarantee.

“It’s great to see PokerStars return to Sochi for a third time. It shows that there’s a real appetite from players for a world-class event in the area,” said Team PokerStars Pro Igor Kurganov. “The venue is beautiful and there’s plenty to do away from the felt. I can’t wait to ski early in the day and play poker as après-ski. It will be an incredible stop!”

KEY SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

PokerStars Championship Sochi will feature the following events:

• PokerStars National Championship: March 20-23, RUB 66,000 (approx. US$1,142)

• PokerStars Championship Sochi Main Event: March 23-29, RUB 192,000 (approx. US$ 3,322) Guarantee RUB 150,000,000 ( approx. US$ 2,500,000 )

• High Roller: March 27-29 RUB 617,000 (approx. $10,674)

• Sochi Cup: March 27-29 RUB 19,000 (approx. US$329)

Away from the tables, players will have the chance to meet Team PokerStars Pros, enjoy the variety of tourist activities Sochi has to offer, attend the Player Party and take home free PokerStars merchandise.

QUALIFY online for live poker

Players can start qualifying online now for as little as $1 and take a shot at playing in the RUB 150,000,000 guaranteed PokerStars Championship Sochi Main Event through a wide range of satellites already underway online at PokerStars.com and PokerStarsSochi.com.

To find out more about PokerStars Championship Sochi visit: http://psta.rs/2jLfklf

About PokerStars Live

PokerStars Live is the home to all PokerStars-sponsored live events and cardrooms. The PokerStars Championship, sponsored by PokerStars, is the world’s biggest poker tour. Bringing together some of the world’s most exciting and prestigious poker tournaments, the PokerStars Championship incorporates some events previously part of the European Poker Tour, North American Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and Asia-Pacific Poker Tour. Collectively, these events have paid out well over $1 billion in tournament prize pools globally on five continents since 2004.

PokerStars Festival events, sponsored by PokerStars, are mainly tailored for recreational players and incorporate some events previously part of the UK & Ireland Poker Tour, France Poker Series, Italian Poker Tour, Estrellas, Eureka, Asia-Pacific Poker Tour and Latin American Poker Tour.

The PokerStars Championship, PokerStars Festival, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure and PokerStars MEGASTACK poker tour brands are ultimately owned by The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG; TSX: TSGI). Further information on PokerStars Live at www.pokerstarslive.com.

About Sochi Casino and Resort

Sochi Casino & Resort is the first world-class entertainment venue at the territory of the year round Gorky Gorod mountain resort. Sochi Casino & Resort is one of a kind project that embodies the unique concept for Russia inspired by the best casinos of Las Vegas.

The facilities of Sochi Casino & Resort include 569 state-of-the-art slot terminals, 70 gaming tables for Black Jack, Russian Poker, Casino Texas Hold’em, Baccarat and a separate Poker Room. The Casino also features 7 individually designed VIP Halls, as well as Onyx and Dragon halls. Sochi Casino & Resort stands out not only as an elite gaming and entertainment project, but as a big venue that can conveniently accommodate up to 2,000 people at a time.

Sochi Casino & Resort features two restaurants – Brunello fine dining restaurant and Buffet casual restaurant, offering European, Russian and Asian cuisine, both run by the famous brand chef Ilya Zakharov, as well as the Royal Bar, the ballroom, the Velvet cabaret theatre, and the conference hall. Sochi Casino & Resort is connected to the Sochi Marriott Krasnaya Polyana Hotel through a passage where boutiques of famous luxury brands are located and this passage serves the second entrance to the Casino. Sochi Casino & Resort offers large-scale international poker and backgammon tournaments, stunning entertainment programs, performances by Russian and international stars, theme parties and much more.

Following the world’s best practices in gaming industry Sochi Casino & Resort has developed its Regal Rewards loyalty program. Loyal customers can get lots of benefits, bonuses and gifts.

The main mission of Sochi Casino & Resort is upscale customer service. We value every guest and the wishes of our guests are our highest priority, we are ready to address every request related to entertainment within our venue.

