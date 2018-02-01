Mansion goes live with SBTech platform

PRESS RELEASES

Leading igaming operator chooses SBTech for expansion into sports betting and takes newly-launched Managed Services package

London, UK – 1 February 2018

Leading igaming operator Mansion has launched with SBTech’s sportsbook and full platform solution, as it enters the European sports betting arena with its new brand, MansionBet. The partnership also includes a selection of SBTech’s Managed Services, alongside the sportsbook platform.

Mansion has been at the forefront of the online casino space for more than 10 years, and the new brand consolidates its position as it makes inroads into the UK betting market, thanks to SBTech’s industry-leading sportsbook engine and innovative mobile-first product features such as Add2Bet and Action Betting.

SBTech’s multi award-winning Chameleon360 iGaming platform will allow MansionBet to enjoy price differentiation, manage trading and risk, apply bespoke payouts, set betting limits and control liability, all in real time.

The group has also taken SBTech’s newly-launched Managed Services offering, which provides operators with a range of key services including compliance, payments and anti-fraud protocols.

Mansion will be showcasing its new site at the London Affiliate Conference (7-10 February) starting just after ICE at Excel London. The group has strong brand awareness in the UK from being involved in the market for more than 10 years, and most recently thanks to its shirt sponsorship of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. The company has previously been associated with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Mansion is now expanding its reach into online sports betting with SBTech and is committed to providing the greatest choice and experience to its players through best-in-class products, promotions and dedicated support staff.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: “SBTech’s full platform solution is widely acknowledged as the industry’s leading igaming product, delivering greater engagement, increased brand loyalty and higher lifetime value to our many clients around the world. I’m delighted to partner with Mansion, and fully expect this dynamic operator to enjoy further success with this exciting new brand.”

Karel Manasco, CEO of Mansion, added: “The all-round strength and flexibility of SBTech’s platform and the sheer quality of its products led us to select the company as our key provider. Our goal is to offer a market-leading sports product with an emphasis on cross-selling, and SBTech’s expertise in this area, in addition to the scalability of its solution, made it the clear choice. The launch of our sports offering is another very important milestone within our longer-term company vision.”

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel offering and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming platform.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

About Mansion

Launched in 2003, the Mansion Group has firmly established itself as a leading provider of online gambling and entertainment. With more than 10 years’ experience in the gaming industry, the group enjoys an international player base and a strong market share. Mansion possess a broad portfolio of popular online casinos catering to all tastes and markets, with Casino.com acting as the flagship brand.

Under the new MansionBet brand, the Mansion Group will diversify their product portfolio into the sports arena, leveraging the strength and brand awareness of the Mansion name across the industry.

For more information, visit: www.mansion.com

