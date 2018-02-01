Comtrade Gaming awarded B2B supplier license in Romania

PRESS RELEASES

Technology provider’s class II license sees immediate developments in regulated gaming market

Ljubljana, Slovenia – Comtrade Gaming, the leading technology provider to the gaming industry, confirms that it was awarded a Class II License by the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN). The terms of the license permit Comtrade Gaming to provide class I operators in Romania with their product portfolio of igaming platforms, server-based gaming systems and mobile gaming products.

“Regulation is the foundation of our growth strategy and the company holds licenses in a number of global and European regulated market,” explains Steven Valentine, Director of Interactive at Comtrade Gaming. “Our new Romanian license is to help support some of our new operators who will use our iCore gaming platform. Comtrade Gaming continues to gain global market share as a result of our continued investment in platform technology and focus to deliver best-of-breed solutions.”

