Microgaming sparks fireworks and fortune with February game addition

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming launches Lucky Little Gods in time for Chinese New Year.

Fortune and folklore awaits players in Lucky Little Gods, a five reel, 243 ways online slot where players can spin to win for heavenly prizes as they celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Inspired by Chinese mythology, the slot is set in an ethereal realm hosted by two gods of fortune and combines vibrant graphics and quirky animations with plenty of divine bonus features.

The Golden Tree scatter can land on reels one or five in the base game, triggering the dancing tree animation and causing a cascade of golden coins that duplicate the coin award over the symbols below it.

Giving players a boost of luck, the golden Treasure Pot can land on reel three in the base game to grant players extra prizes, while the Little Gods can randomly materialize on any non-winning spin to award a cash bonus.

Launching player winnings to dazzling heights, the game also features the Firecracker scatter, which triggers the free spins mode where reels one and five are wild for the duration to spark even bigger rewards!

Lucky Little Gods goes live with Microgaming and Quickfire operators on Thursday 1 February 2018. Check out the gameplay video here.

David Reynolds, Games Publisher at Microgaming comments: “Lucky Little Gods is loaded with exciting bonus features that offer players a wealth of opportunities to win. The game studio have done an amazing job in creating a feature-packed slot that combines characters inspired by Chinese folklore with manga style artwork to give it a modern look. The fun animations of scatter symbols, base game features and free spins rewards really reflect the story and are sure to deliver players entertaining gameplay.”

Want to see more Microgaming games? Check out the company’s diverse portfolio at ICE 2018, 6-8 February, ExCeL London, Stand N5-220.

