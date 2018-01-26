SPORT.Guru launches managed affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Programme for Germany-facing daily fantasy sports brand will be managed by Income Access in-house using company affiliate software and network

Montreal, QC. 26th January 2018 – SPORT.Guru, the Germany-facing daily fantasy sports (DFS) brand operated by zero seven gaming Limited, has launched an affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe’s marketing technology and services provider. The programme will be managed by Income Access affiliate managers, who will use the company’s software and the Income Access Network, iGaming’s longest-serving independent affiliate network, to maximise customer acquisition.

Regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority, SPORT.Guru allows customers to compete in day-long fantasy sports contests for real-money prizes, based on different contest types and scheduled around real-life sporting events in Europe’s top football leagues. The brand is one of the few DFS sites to include the German Bundesliga in its offering. In 2018, the brand plans to add a range of contests for North American sports leagues, including the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL), as well as Formula 1 racing.

SPORT.Guru is offering all new players a 100% match on their first deposit, as well as running a weekly free roll with guaranteed prizes on English Premier League and Bundesliga contests from now until 13th March 2018.

Powered by the Income Access platform, winner of eGR’s ‘Affiliate Software’ B2B award four times since 2013, the programme features a number of promotions for affiliates. For their first two months, affiliates will earn 40% revenue share and bespoke cost per acquisition (CPA) deals that are performance dependent. After the promotional period, commissions revert to revenue share of between 25% and 35 as well as standard CPA and hybrid deals.

The new programme will be managed by Income Access’ in-house affiliate management team, which has extensive experience of supporting the player acquisition of European sports-betting brands via the affiliate channel. The SPORT.Guru programme’s integration with the Income Access Network will support affiliate recruitment and overall programme growth by connecting it to a database of over 25,000 DFS and gaming affiliates.

Chris Kirschbaum, Digital Marketing Manager at SPORT.Guru, said: “We see Income Access, with its affiliate platform, network and management services, as a unique and global partner that will help daily fantasy sports succeed in European markets. We value our affiliates as much as our players, and are committed to making them feel like part of our family. We’re honoured to be industry pioneers in our chosen market and vertical, and encourage affiliates to join our ground-breaking DFS programme.”

Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Income Access and Digital Wallets at Paysafe, said: “The daily fantasy sports vertical continues to diversify and enter new markets. We’re excited to offer our affiliate marketing and technology support to an innovative brand like SPORT.Guru, with its core focus on Germany, an evolving market with significant growth and revenue potential for German and global DFS and sports-betting affiliates.”

For more information about the new affiliate programme, please contact SPORT.Guru.

About SPORT.Guru

SPORT.Guru was founded in 2016 under the umbrella of zero seven gaming ltd., a Maltese company focused on bringing innovative gaming products online. Being one of the first operators to acquire the MGA Skill Games License, and drawing from its diverse business background, SPORT.Guru is able to offer a fun, fair, and exciting DFS experience. Launched in Q3 of 2017, SPORT.Guru currently offers Bundesliga, EPL, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Champions League as well as other fantasy football contests.

SPORT.Guru, above all, focuses on and recognizes the value of its user community. As such, the most important objective is to provide the best user-experience and support. Offering multiple game types, sports and the most recognized leagues is only part of what makes this first mover unique. At the company’s core, SPORT.Guru is devoted to continually improve its platform based on players’ feedback.

Follow SPORT.Guru on Facebook/ Twitter/ Instagram

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Lottoland, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

Follow Income Access on Twitter/ LinkedIn/ Facebook / Press Room / Content Hub

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / Google + / stories.paysafe.com

Contact Information

Chris Kirschbaum

Digital Marketing Manager

SPORT.Guru

Tel. +356 2778 2065

Email: marketing@sport.guru

Website: https://sport.guru/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playsportguru/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/playsportguru

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playsport.guru/

Nick Say

Communications Manager

Income Access, Paysafe

Tel. +1-514-849-8595

Email: nick.say@paysafe.com

Website: https://incomeaccess.com/

Comments