The legend lives on as Pariplay & Atari launch Atari Pong online slot

New online slot celebrates Pong’s place in gaming history with retro look and modern features

25 January 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and iLotteries, and Atari, a leading publisher of video games, have announced the launch of the real-money online slot Pong®, based on the iconic Atari Interactive arcade game. Having recently celebrated its 45th Anniversary, this legendary table tennis simulator has been enjoyed by countless players since its original 1972 release and is often credited with establishing the video game industry as it is known today.

Pong is the latest video arcade classic from Atari® to be honoured with an action-packed online slot, featuring non-stop excitement and plenty of big win potential. Pariplay’s previous Atari®-branded releases include Asteroids®, Star Raiders® and Black Widow®. The new release also further expands Pariplay’s iGaming content portfolio of over 100 video and classic slots, instant-win games, online scratch cards and bingo games.

Featuring five reels and 20 paylines, the Pong online slot is highlighted by a Referee Central Spot from which special features can be expanded for a chance at even more lucrative rewards. Expanding wilds, random wilds and wild multipliers, combine in an offering that will appeal to young and nostalgic audiences alike.

Available in more than a dozen languages, Pong offers a gaming experience with the global appeal that made the original arcade version famous. Pariplay has designed Pong as an HTML5 game, to ensure that it is optimised for cross-platform engagement.

A return to player (RTP) ratio of 96.29% ensures that Pong enthusiasts have a strong financial incentive to enjoy the game. Customer trust is ensured by the game’s certification by the UK Gambling Commission, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Richard Mintz, Commercial Director at Pariplay Ltd., said: “As the first truly popular arcade video game, Pong® holds a unique place in the history of gaming and we’re very excited about its addition to our robust collection of online slots. Designed to appeal to a wide range of players with varying experience levels, we’re confident that Pong will prove to be Pariplay’s greatest Atari® –branded slot yet.”

Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, Inc, said: “Pong® is the game that has defined the videogame industry. It was natural for us to bring it to real-money slot machines, as it is a game that millions have enjoyed and keep enjoying. Best of luck to all players!”

For more information on the Atari® Pong online slot, please contact Pariplay.

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems offering state of the art in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010 our team has over 40 gaming experts built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The company is licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, the HM Government of Gibraltar’s Gambling Division, and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all of our games are certified and tested by GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) and Australia-based iTechLab, both of whom are the industry standard for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understand the importance of responsible gaming and as such has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and Geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. We have implemented various responsible gaming tools and mechanics to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits. In addition to all of the above Pariplay works with GamCare, a leading provider of information, advice, support and free counselling for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

At present, Pariplay provides its systems and games to customers in Europe, North America and Africa. Among these customers are state and private lotteries, online gaming operators like 888 and land based tribal casinos in the USA.

About Atari

Atari, incorporated as Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is global entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. A true innovator in video games founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises including globally recognised brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® or Test Drive®. Atari uses this substantial portfolio of intellectual properties to release attractive online games (using web browsers, on Facebook and through download) for smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Atari also distributes and develops interactive games for Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony game consoles. Atari also enhances its brand and its franchises with licensing agreements in other media, spinoffs and publishing. For more information, go to http://www.atari-investisseurs.fr.

