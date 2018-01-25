The iGathering comes of age

PRESS RELEASES

The iGatherings have become a staple on Malta’s iGaming calendar, a sign of SiGMA’s year-round commitment to the industry. Over the previous editions guests have really been treated to some of the finest dining extant, and the experience is only getting better with successive editions of the event.

The purpose of the iGatherings is to expose the movers and the shakers of the iGaming industry to some of the finest locations the island has to offer. The largely expatriate community will have the opportunity to experience a different side of Malta in a featured venue, enjoy fine food from a featured chef, with the work of a featured artist in the background.

This marquee event started off at fine local restaurants, but as of the last edition it has taken flight. The last event was organized at the MCC, whose 16th century architecture provided a stunning backdrop. Going forward, iGatherings will always take place at one of the most majestic locations the island has to offer, and display the talents of the finest local chefs and artists. The Casino Maltese, a wildly underrated venue with a truly unique atmosphere, has been chosen to host iGathering 18.

As ever, no expense is being spared, and the industry elites in attendance will be able to enjoy a night of finer living – and do a spot of networking if they’re so inclined. Once again, this event is co-organized with six sponsors, and promises to be a quintessential fusion of Maltese culture and the iGaming biz.

For more information, visit our official website: www.sigma.com.mt

