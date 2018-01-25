eBET appoints Evan Spytma as CEO

PRESS RELEASES

Makati, Philippines – Jan 25, 2018 – eBET, the leading live mobile casino supplier, appointed Evan Spytma as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Spytma, reporting directly to the board of directors, is responsible for leading the strategic expansion of eBET’s organization, product line and global expansion.

Before joining eBET, Mr. Spytma held executive positions in leading interactive gaming companies such as Electronic Arts, PopCap Games and Unity Technologies. With 16 years of leadership in Asia’s fastest growing mobile markets, Mr. Spytma has a keen understanding that businesses need engaging experiences to attract and retain Asia’s mobile consumer.

“eBET is dedicated to bringing the best personal iGaming experience to players throughout Asia with our award winning live casino, superior customer support, and cutting edge mobile technology,” Mr. Spytma says. “Our brand has continued to strengthen and is now expanding into new territories through key partnerships. We will continue to support that growth by expanding our marketing, customer support, and development teams. Through innovation within our live casino, we will resolve some of the most critical market challenges faced by partners. In order to accomplish this, we are doubling the size of our development team to support the pipeline of cutting edge platform features and game improvements.”

Mr. Spytma added:“ I also believe that our business model needs to evolve to allow for rapid partner growth and market expansion. You will hear more about this in the coming months.”

Meet Mr. Spytma and other eBET representatives during ICE totally Gaming 2018 on Feb 6th -8th. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.ebet.com.

About eBET Founded in 2012, eBET is considered Asia’s first leading supplier of live casino games on mobile. Our mission is to design intuitive and interactive live dealer experiences that are customized for all generations of mobile users. eBET’s award winning products are now fully supported on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

Fairness, quality and reliability are eBET’s core values. Our modern studio of 30 casino tables, and over 250 enchanting live dealers, are fully licensed and GLI certified. Trusted by millions of players, eBET delivers the most entertaining and localized gaming experience in 8 languages.

