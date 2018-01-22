Gaffg awards 2017 winners announced

PRESS RELEASES

The Gaffg Awards 2017 winners are announced and like previous years, it features repeat winners along with first time winners. This is the 7th year of the Gaffg Awards and features the following award categories:

● Trusted Affiliate Manager

● Trusted Affiliate Program

● Charity Recognition Awards

The Gaffg Trusted Affiliates are eligible to vote where they must have a quality website. There is also the Charity Recognition Award given out to companies that contribute and participate in charities of their choice.

Trusted Affiliate Program 2017 Winners

● Legend Affiliates

● Trada Affiliates

● Branders.Partners

● CasinoLuck Affiliates

● VideoSlots Affiliates

The Trusted Affiliate Program winners feature a few changes and notable absences this year as both Affiliate Edge and Bet365 Affiliates which both were 6 time winners. It is the first time either program hasn’t won this award. The notable first time winner is Legend Affiliates which also features 7 time Trusted Affiliate Manager award winner Martyn Beacon! CasinoLuck Affiliates is a 3 time winner while Branders.Partners is essentially a 2 time winner as Fruity Affiliates won previously which is part of their affiliate program. Trada Affiliates and VideoSlots are first time winners of this award.

Trusted Affiliate Manager 2017 Winners

● Martyn Beacon – Legend Affiliates

● Rachel Morgan- Trada Affiliates

● Karolina Filip – bgo buddies

● Alistair Sparrow – Branders.Partners

● Miles Saacks – VideoSlots Affiliates

The Trusted Affiliate Manager winners is headlined by Martyn Beacon who’s won every single award in the 7 years of the Gaffg Awards. He has helped Legend Affiliates pick up their first award as a new casino affiliate program. This is followed up by 2 time award winner Miles Saacks from VideoSlots Affiliates. The other 3 winners are first time winners and include Karolina Filip, Rachel Morgan and Alistair Sparrow.

Charity Recognition Awards 2017 Winners

● CasinoMeister

● Calvin Ayre Foundation

● Bet365

The Charity Recognition Award features past winners as these 3 companies and organizations are true leaders in philanthropy within the igaming industry. They include Casinomeister, The Calvin Ayre Foundation and Bet365.

About Gaffg

Gaffg.com has been online since 2010 first as Gaming Affiliates Guide before rebranding to Gaffg. The core USPs of the site are affiliate program reviews, igaming news, webmaster guides & affiliate coaching. The affiliate coaching service from Gaffg has helped affiliates grow and accelerate their business to become competitive webmasters in the industry. We are always looking to partner with existing affiliates or new affiliates to help them become the next big player in the industry. Gaffg has also celebrated 7 years of the Gaffg Awards recognizing affiliate managers and affiliate programs that affiliates trust along with the Charity Recognition Award.

