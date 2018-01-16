Pariplay Ltd. launches content partnership with Betclic Everest Group

PRESS RELEASES

Pariplay casino portfolio added to European iGaming operator’s Betclic.com, Expekt.com, and MonteCarloCasino.com brands

16th January 2018 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and iLotteries, has announced a content partnership with Betclic Group, the France-based operator of the Betclic portfolio of online sports-betting, horse-racing, casino and poker brands. Under the partnership, Pariplay’s online casino games have gone live on the operator’s online sportsbook and casino brands, Betclic.com and Expekt.com, along with their stand-alone casino MonteCarloCasino.com.

In addition, Pariplay’s branded and original casino content has been added to Betclic.com’s additional brands Expekt.com and MonteCarloCasino.com. Pariplay’s games will further broaden the range of entertainment available to the long-standing Expekt.com brand’s wide-ranging pool of sports-betting and online casino customers. MonteCarloCasino.com, which focuses specifically on the casino vertical, will similarly benefit from Pariplay’s sophisticated, engaging and fun slot titles.

Pariplay’s full suite of games are available via iSoftBet’s powerful Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), which made the integration with Betclic quick and easy. iSoftBet is a London-based online and mobile casino games developer, which also offers third-party content to some of the world’s largest iGaming operators, including Betclic.

Pariplay’s studio is currently in the final development stage of new branded Atari® and original slot titles. When these are launched later in Q1 2018, they will integrate with Betclic.com, Expekt.com, and MonteCarloCasino.com.

Richard Mintz, Commercial and Marketing Director at Pariplay Ltd, said: “We’re very excited to see our casino portfolio go live on Betclic.com and Expekt.com, which enjoy very high brand recognition in the European market, as well as MonteCarloCasino. We’re confident that our cutting-edge content will add another dimension to the casino offerings of these three major Betclic Everest Group brands.”

Andre Swedberg, Casino Product Manager at Betclic Everest Group, said: “Online casino is an increasingly important complement to our core sportsbook offering, so we’re excited to partner with a major software developer serving the vertical. Pariplay’s high-quality games, especially their Atari® and Valiant Entertainment-branded content, will significantly enhance our players’ casino gaming experience.”

About Pariplay Ltd.

Pariplay Limited is a leading provider of Internet Gaming Systems offering state of the art in-house developed gaming platforms and Internet games as well as integrated third party games from leading industry companies. Founded in 2010 our team has over 40 gaming experts built to support our customers’ requirements in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The company is licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, the HM Government of Gibraltar’s Gambling Division, and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. Our Gaming Systems, RNG and all of our games are certified and tested by GLI (Gaming Laboratories International) and Australia-based iTechLab, both of whom are the industry standard for online gaming testing and certification.

As a business-to-business provider of games of skill and chance, Pariplay fully understand the importance of responsible gaming and as such has implemented policies and tools within its systems and games to provide industry-leading entertainment in a socially responsible fashion. The system combines identity verification with age verification and Geo-Location services to determine whether an individual meets the minimum age requirement and is playing within a specific territory. We have implemented various responsible gaming tools and mechanics to meet different regulatory standards and have provided players with a sophisticated self-exclusion tool that offers them an easy way to manage their gaming habits. In addition to all of the above Pariplay works with GamCare, a leading provider of information, advice, support and free counselling for the prevention and treatment of problem gambling.

At present, Pariplay provides its systems and games to customers in Europe, North America and Africa. Among these customers are state and private lotteries, online gaming operators like 888 and land based tribal casinos in the USA.

About Betclic Everest Group

Betclic Everest Group is a European online gaming operator founded in Paris in September 2007. Betclic has a unique portfolio comprising five diverse and complementary international brands: Betclic, bet-at-home.com, Everest, Expekt and Monte Carlo Casino.

The operator’s brands provide millions of players with the ability to express their passion for Sport and Horse-racing betting, Poker and Casino Games.

Headquartered in Paris, the operator also has offices in: Bordeaux, Malta, Lisbon, Rome & Stockholm.

