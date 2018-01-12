UltraPlay elevates its eSports betting solutions at ICE 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Advanced betting solutions provider UltraPlay will present its premium eSports betting suite during the upcoming ICE Totally Gaming (6-8 February), in London.

With its 7 years at the iGaming frontline, UltraPlay is fully prepared to present its latest products and expanded portfolio to all delegates who are invited to the company’s booth #S1-110.

Among the company’s extended offerings and highlights this year to catch the attendees’ interest are:

Esports betting solutions – The revolutionary match-predicting system offering the widest odds feed on the market right now – odds.gg will be presented with the latest add-ons and upgrades made by the company in the last 12 months. Besides the most popular game titles, UltraPlay has expended its odds feed with Heroes of the Storm Live, Kind of Glory also covering live betting as well as FIFA Interactive World Cup and GWENT. Along with the diversified coverage of 25 competitive games, UltraPlay offers 3000+ eSports events monthly as well as 1500+ in-play events. UltraPlay’s team will answer why eSports betting holds great potential, and how the iGaming brands can benefit from it.

Trading services – The advanced risk management and trading panel empowers larger operators with trading teams to fully control their pre-match and live offer leading to a successful iGaming operation.

Advanced betting platform and world-class iframe solution – Turnkey solution powered by UltraPlay will meet all requirements of operators searching to expand their betting options in order to elevate players’ experience. Growth is only possible with a reliable partner such as UltraPlay with a platform backed up with a wide range of functionalities and cutting-edge technology. The figures don’t lie – 50+ sports, more than 30,000 live events per month as well as 2000+ betting markets.

eGold – the ultimate eSports betting cryptocurrency will be presented during its crowdsale. All interested in the project can subscribe to the sale at: https://egold.gg/subscribe/. Blockchain technology for eSports betting will be shown on Buff88, an eSports dedicated platform, which is going to be released this month. As a crypto and eSports dedicated brand, a number of cryptocurrencies will be available on Buff88, starting with Bitcoin as well as eGold. Attendees will be acquainted with the project’s goals and advantages of the Blockchain-based betting.

UltraPlay is in Bitcoin since 2013 and during ICE will share its in-depth knowledge on how iGaming brands can lead the Blockchain technology wave and benefit from the advanced betting solutions. Latest information regarding eGold is available at: www.egold.gg

About UltraPlay:

UltraPlay is a modern technological company, founded in 2010, with the core ambition to offer an innovative approach to the online gaming industry by providing advanced betting solutions, focused on eSports, sports betting, casino, live betting and bitcoin solutions.

Assembled by a team of iGaming professionals with vast experience in betting product development, operations, eSports and marketing, UltraPlay is a trusted partner for delivering superior sports software and odds products to its customers. Learn more about the company here: www.ultraplay.co

Press contact:

Lyubomira Petrova

PR and Marketing Manager at UltraPlay

Email: l.petrova@ultraplay.co

Comments